Due to low demand, Hyundai HB20X is no longer produced

One of the few adventurous compact hatchbacks on the market, the Hyundai HB20X had its production closed in the country due to low demand, confirmed the manufacturer to AUTO.

According to Hyundai, from now on the company will concentrate “sales of the HB20 line in its most demanded models in hatch and sedan versions, in addition to the two generations of Creta”, details the manufacturer.

This guarantees the permanence of the Crete Actionthe first generation of the SUV produced in Brazil and currently sold for R$ 102,990 in most of the national territory.

The now extinct HB20X was sold in three versions, with prices starting from R$81,190 in the Vision catalog reaching up to R$97,590 in the top-of-the-line Diamond option.

Hyundai HB20X 2021 Image: Disclosure

A category that was once successful in the Brazilian market at a time when SUVs were not so widespread – and also more expensive – the adventurous compact hatchbacks conquered the public due to their proposal with a robust look and, in most cases, the greatest height in relative to the ground thanks to suspension changes.

As the market evolves and new options emerge, such as Fiat Pulse it’s the VW Nivusamong other crossovers, the public naturally sees in these vehicles more interesting options for a price equivalent to that of compact hatches.

It remains to be seen whether Hyundai has plans to offer a model here below Crete in terms of size and value, which also delivers SUV aesthetics.