Dynamics of the week has dual leadership and open voting; learn more· TV news

On Thursday night (27), Tadeu Schmidt explained how the week’s dynamics at BBB 22 will work. revealed to participants. In addition, the confined will be surprised with an open vote on Sunday (30).

During the live edition of Globo’s reality show, Schmidt reinforced Douglas Silva’s veto power, winner of the game’s first lead. This time, the actor’s mission was to bar three people from the competition for the top spot.

“He will veto three people. The winning pair of the Leader’s Test will decide who gets the leadership and immunity. On Saturday (29) we will have Prova do Anjo, Sunday (30), we will have triple wall. The angel will immunize a colleague from confinement, the leader indicates one, the leader’s duo also indicates one”, revealed the presenter.

Then, Tadeu announced some news to shake up the game. “The immunized angel indicates one more, we will have the vote of the house, being 9 votes in the confessional and nine open votes, then we will have Prova Bate e Volta. The one indicated by the leader does not participate in the activity”, completed Schmidt.

vetoed from leadership

After revealing how the week’s dynamics will work, Tadeu contacted the house to request Douglas’ vetoes. The famous chose to bar three members of the team Pipoca da Prova do Líder: Eliezer Netto, Bárbara Heck and Rodrigo Mussi.

“Really? Damn!”, Silva reacted before announcing the names barred from the competition. “Sorry,” he asked his opponents.

Douglas vetoed Rodrigo, Bárbara and Eliezer from the leader’s race. 🚨 #BBB22

