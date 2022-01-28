Ecuador vs Brazil: How to watch the World Cup Qualifiers match | streaming

Ecuador and Brazil will face off this Thursday (27th) for the 15th round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. be accessed by PC, on Android or iPhone (iOS) cell phones or through Smart TVs. The Brazilian team is classified for the world competition. Ecuador is looking to get closer to one of the available spots in the tournament.

Watching Brazil’s game live today is simple. Just access the online broadcast on Globoplay using a Globo Account on your PC or on Android or iPhone (iOS) phones. New users need to perform a quick and free registration using an email address or linking data from a Facebook or Google account. Check below how to log in and watch Ecuador vs Brazil in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers live on Globoplay.

1 of 7 Ecuador vs Brazil live: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match will be broadcast on Globoplay — Photo: Ana Marques/TechTudo Ecuador vs Brazil live: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match will be broadcast on Globoplay — Photo: Ana Marques/TechTudo

Ecuador vs Brazil live: how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match on PC

Step 1. To watch Brazil’s 2022 Qualifiers match live and online, open the Globoplay webpage (globoplay.globo.com) and click on “Now on TV” to access TV Globo’s schedule online;

2 of 7 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: User can access the Brazil game through Globoplay in the “Now on TV” tab — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: User can access the Brazil game through Globoplay in the “Now on TV” tab — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 2. On this page, click on the “Watch now” button to log in or register for Conta Globo;

3 of 7 Ecuador vs Brazil live: “Watch now” button broadcasts the TV Globo signal online via Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade Ecuador vs Brazil live: “Watch now” button broadcasts the TV Globo signal online through Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 3. Log in with the e-mail and password registered in the service. If you prefer, use the data of a Facebook or Google account. So, click “Join” and wait for the live and online broadcast to start. If you do not have a Globo Account, click on “Register”;

4 of 7 Brazilian National Team in World Cup Qualifiers today: login to watch the match against Ecuador live and online — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade Brazilian team in the World Cup Qualifiers today: log in to watch the match against Ecuador live and online — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 4. To register, fill in all the requested data and check the “I am human” checkbox. Read and agree to the terms of use. Finally, click on the “Register” button and wait for the Ecuador vs Brazil broadcast to start.

5 of 7 ‘Where to watch Ecuador vs Brazil live today?’ It is necessary to register to watch the game on Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade ‘Where to watch Ecuador vs Brazil live today?’ It is necessary to register to watch the game on Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Ecuador vs Brazil: how to watch the World Cup Qualifiers on mobile

Step 1. To watch Ecuador vs Brazil for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers on mobile, enter the Globoplay app. At the bottom of the screen, press the “Now” tab. After that, tap on the “Watch now” button to log in or register for free at Conta Globo;

6 of 7 Ecuador vs Brazil on Globo live: World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast on Globoplay via the mobile app — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade Ecuador vs Brazil on Globo live: World Cup qualifiers will be broadcast on Globoplay via the mobile app — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 2. To login, use registered email and password or import data from a Facebook or Google account. Then, tap the “Join” button and the online broadcast of the match will start immediately. If you are a new user, press the “Register” option and fill in the requested data. Check the “I am human” option and finish accepting the terms of use. Finally, press the “Register” button to start broadcasting the Brazil game live.

7 of 7 ‘How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil on mobile today?’ After completing the registration, it is possible to follow the match live and online via Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade ‘How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil on mobile today?’ After completing the registration, it is possible to follow the match live and online via Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade