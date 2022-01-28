Elden Ring will have “crazy situations” that can be avoided because of freedom

Miyazaki said in an interview that the key concept of the game is freedom

From Software promises to bring a another level of freedom in Elden Ring, compared to the other games of the developer. The new title will be the first open world title, although the Souls series, Sekiro and Bloodborne allow for a certain level of freedom. Hidetaka Miyazaki says there will even be “a lot of crazy situations and enemies” in Elden Ring, but with the possibility of avoiding them.

A book called “The Overture of Elden Ring”, published today in Japan (translated on r/Eldenring), brings an interview with the game director and president of From Software, Hidetaka Miyazaki, where he tells a little more (even) about the long-awaited Elden Ring. The game’s creator talks about the freedom that the new title will bring.

Miyazaki says the open world will not only bring greater exploration compared to the Souls series, but a “sense of adventure”. “The main idea was not dungeons that needed to be explored from top to bottom, but to bring something broad and expanded,” comments Miyazaki. “Freedom was one of the main concepts we worked on. Freedom in strategy, story, progression, combat style and character creation.”

Asked if anything needed to be changed in terms of item and enemy placement in Elden Ring in relation to the Souls series, Miyazaki says the open fields were created to allow for looser exploration and discovery compared to other games. “This way we don’t pressure players to have to explore absolutely everything, we ensure that important areas are more easily found […]”, said the creator of the game.



“What kind of dangerous situations await the player at the end of the game?” was the question that made Miyazaki say “you won’t be disappointed” followed by laughter. “There will be a lot of crazy situations and enemies. With that in mind, one of the key concepts of Elden Ring is freedom. So there are very few situations where these kinds of crazy situations will completely stop progression,” says Miyazaki.

On this, he goes on to say that these are situations where you can choose to “avoid it, come back later or just ignore it completely”. “And, of course, it goes without saying that having this extra freedom means we have an excuse to prepare for brutal encounters too (laughs)”, concludes the director and creator of Elden Ring.

Well, what he means by that will only become clear in a few weeks, with the release of Elden Ring on the day February 25th.

Via: WCCFtech