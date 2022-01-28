Eliezer fears ‘horn’ fame after Slovenia-Lucas affair TV News

Eliezer Netto made an unusual outburst about the party this Wednesday (26) at BBB 22. “They are treating me as if I were a cuckold. I will have to clarify to Brazil that I am not a cuckold and I don’t have cuckold pain.” !”, he declared when talking about the hookup between Lucas Bissoli and Eslovênia Marques, a sister who until then was the businessman’s suitor.

“The people put me as the cuckold”, said the brother when explaining that he was not upset during the party, despite having revealed that he wanted to kiss the Marketing student. “It has all the requirements to be a cuckold, but it’s not!”, joked Vinicius Fernandes. They talked in the room with Bárbara, Brunna, Laís, Eslovênia, Rodrigo and Tiago Abravanel.

“I talked to him [Lucas] that he can rest easy, I think the whole house got confused because we played with each other. And I ended up putting myself in that situation, just without realizing it”, explained Eliezer. According to him, the reaction of the house during the party was wrong: “Everyone was looking at you and me. I told him to calm down and that there was none of that.”

Slovenia agreed with her brother and said that she also felt the climate: “I didn’t understand the situation and I didn’t know what to do”. “I didn’t even know you were into him. I didn’t see you together”, declared Rodrigo Mussi.

“I told them in the afternoon: ‘Me and Lucas, we have something!’. And Eli said it was something very familiar. Then when you guys started playing, I thought it created a situation between the two of us. confused,” explained Slovenia. During the venting session, Laís also told her that Natalia wanted to stay with Eliezer to affect her.

“I was there talking to her [Natália], she saw Lucas and Slovenia and said: ‘Friend, I’m going over there and I’m staying with Eli’. She said that to me! Then I said, ‘Okay,'” she revealed. “She did it because she knew she was going to mess with me! Because she was going!”, Eslô countered.

The doctor also said that Natalia spoke to her again to say that the two did not stay because they did not have “chemistry”. “I think she wanted to kiss at any cost”, speculated Rodrigo.

At the end of the conversation, Eliezer celebrated: “We finally delivered entertainment to Brazil!”. “Dani Calabresa, tell Tadeu that he asked for entertainment and we delivered it in less than 24 hours. Do you want a fight? There’s a fight! Do you want a kiss? There’s a kiss!”, Abravanel mocked.

Check out excerpts from the conversation and some reactions from netizens below.

laís saying that natália wanted to stay with eliezer to provoke slovenia and she: “she did it because she knew she was going to mess with me, because she was going to” pic.twitter.com/RN18CgeILg — frank 么 (@exaustu) January 27, 2022

slovenia to rodrigo: because i didn’t see them both (eliezer and natalia), if i had seen i would have clearly understood that she would be doing this to get to me Playback/Globoplay #BBB22pic.twitter.com/kMiEe0x0Wf — 🗂 (@midiasbbb) January 27, 2022

That’s something a horn would say. Admit Eliezer, Admit Immediately pic.twitter.com/9ORRpVDrLX — Artur Gomes (@arturjoj) January 27, 2022

People who took Lucas’ kiss with Slovenia for granted: Jessi and Eliezer, and look who were the ones who had real interest going on there, Lucas showed that he wanted Jessi, and Slovenia cooked Eliezer with the idea of ​​not deciding or knowing what he felt by him #BBB22https://t.co/QxH04f75M0 — May (@maydlala) January 27, 2022

eliezer putting himself in the situation and thinking that brazil thinks he is cuckold my son, nobody cares about you — beautiful broken (@luccaoneaI) January 27, 2022

Eliezer said that her and Lucas’ kiss left him with a reputation as a cuckold in the house, and there was nothing much between him and Slovenia until that moment. #bbb22 — GREEK 🌩 (@GregoMalandro) January 27, 2022

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: