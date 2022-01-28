Elizangela leaves the hospital after respiratory problems and health status is exposed

Elizabeth, hospitalized last Thursday (20) with respiratory problems, went home and received a regular diet and exercise routine. The actress left the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, Rio de Janeiro, last Sunday (23).

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the famous’s manager, Lauro Santanna, commented on her current state of health:

“She’s at home, eating, doing everything. And she is exercising, of course. She keeps doing physical therapy because she has to”.

Lauro stated that the seriousness of Elizangela’s situation was caused by previous respiratory problems:

“She had exactly the same thing in August 2019, being hospitalized for five days in Teresópolis. [Região Serrana do Rio de Janeiro]. At the time, the diagnosis was Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).”.

He said that Elizangela was not available for any interview because she was “upset that their health problem was associated with denialism”.

“About interviews, she shouldn’t speak anytime soon. Not for health reasons, because I was upset with the repercussions. But she is normal, I talk to her every day, she is very well, thank God”warned.

Elizangela is hospitalized with respiratory problems

The actress was rushed to hospital on Thursday, in Guapimirim, Rio. The famous was in serious condition with respiratory sequelae from Covid-19.

The city government informed the G1 that the veteran arrived feeling very ill at the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital and almost had to be intubated. This Friday (21), the famous is stabilized at the CTI.

In the Bem Estar section of the Meeting, Michelle Loreto made a point of emphasizing that the famous person did not get the vaccine. “Unfortunately I have sad news to share today. The actress is hospitalized with very serious sequelae. She refused to get the vaccine. Elizabeth is 67 years old”started.

Loreto fired: “We’re cheering for Elizangela and the message is for you who didn’t get the vaccine. Catching Covid without being vaccinated is extremely dangerous. Please take the vaccine, it’s already been proven… there are people who took the vaccine more than 1 year ago and are doing well. You can take it without fear”.

