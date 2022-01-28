Elon Musk’s runaway rocket that must crash into the moon

Georgina Rannard – From BBC News

posted on 01/27/2022 10:05



(credit: Reuters)







A rocket launched nearly seven years ago by the space exploration company SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is about to collide with the Moon and explode.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched in 2015, but ran out of fuel to return to Earth after completing its mission and ended up staying in space.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell told BBC News that the effects of this runaway rocket collision with the Moon will be small.





The rocket was abandoned in orbit seven years ago after completing a mission to send a space weather satellite on a journey of more than a million kilometers.

He was part of Musk’s space exploration program – SpaceX, a commercial company whose main objective is to bring humans to live on other planets.

Since 2015, the rocket has been pulled by different gravitational forces from the Earth, Moon and Sun, making its path somewhat “chaotic”, explains Professor McDowell of the US-based Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

“He’s dead — just following the laws of gravity.”

The rocket joined millions of other pieces of space junk — machines discarded in space after completing missions without enough energy to return to Earth.

“Over the decades, there have been maybe 50 large objects that we totally lost control of. This could have happened several times before, we just didn’t notice. This would be the first confirmed case,” says Professor McDowell.

The Falcon 9’s “death” was identified by journalist Eric Berger on the space website Ars Technica and data analyst Bill Gray on his blog.

The collision is expected to take place on March 4, when the rocket is expected to explode upon contact with the Moon.

“It’s basically an empty four-ton metal tank, with a rocket engine in the back. So if you imagine dropping this on a rock at 5,000 miles an hour, it’s not going to be a happy event,” says Professor McDowell.

The impact should create a small artificial crater on the moon’s surface.

Bill Gray, who uses software to track near-Earth space objects, projects that on March 4, the rocket will hit the far side of the Moon, he says.

In 2009, Professor McDowell and other astronomers performed an experiment in which a similar-sized rocket crashed into the Moon. Sensors gathered data from the collision so they could study the crater.

This means that scientists are unlikely to learn anything new from the collision now, explains Professor McDowell.

He adds that while there are no consequences now for debris currently in space, that could change in the future.

“If we get to the future where there are cities and bases on the Moon, we’re going to want to know what’s out there. It’s much easier to organize that when there are few objects in space, rather than waiting until it’s a problem.”

And what happens between now and March 4th? The rocket will continue to follow the laws of gravity, gliding through space, before ending up colliding with the moon.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!