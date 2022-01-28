Employment for over 60s: Senate project

A bill in Congress cuts taxes on companies that hire workers over the age of 60. The benefit would last for 5 years. Currently in the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) of the Senate, the project seeks to increase the number of workers with a formal contract in this age group.

For experts heard by the UOL, the parliamentary initiative is justifiable, since it is common for older people to experience difficulties in entering or re-entering the labor market. But the solution presented —tax exemption for hiring—may not solve the problem.

The project provides for a discount on the social security contribution paid by the company. Employers may deduct, per semester, a minimum wage (R$ 1,212) per employee over 60 years of age. In addition, they may deduct from the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) calculation basis the total remuneration paid to employees over 60 years of age.

As it is being processed on a final basis, the project, if approved by the CAE, will go straight to the Chamber of Deputies, without going through the Senate floor. This increases the chances of approval of the proposal in this election year, when the voting window in Congress is smaller due to the campaigns.

Prejudice against elders

When presenting his opinion, the project’s rapporteur, Senator Telmário Mota (Pros-RR), cited ILO (International Labor Organization) assessments on the job market for older people.

According to the organization, while there is an ongoing demographic change, with people living longer and longer, there is a rejection of more experienced workers. The ILO warns of ageism — ageism — in the labor market.

Thus, the proposal reported by Telmário would be a first step to reduce this discrimination.

Professor at FGV Eaesp (São Paulo School of Business Administration of Fundação Getulio Vargas), economist Renan Gomes de Pieri recognizes that there are difficulties for people over 60 to enter the job market.

However, according to him, the diagnosis of the proposal may be wrong.

Unemployment is higher among young people aged 18 to 24, compared to people over 60 years of age. And it got worse in the pandemic. Furthermore, the project may only generate a reorganization of the labor market, with older people being hired in place of young people, and not necessarily a general expansion of vacancies.

Renan Gomes de Pieri, professor at FGV

What do the numbers say

Data from the Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey) from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) indicate that, in fact, the unemployment rate is higher among younger people. The situation has also worsened during the pandemic.

In a study published in December last year, the Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research), based on IBGE figures, calculated that the unemployment rate in the 18-24 age group was at 25.7% in the third quarter of 2021. In the case of the population over 60 years old, the percentage was 5.4%. See the comparisons:

Unemployment by age group, in selected quarters:

3rd quarter of 2019: 25.1% (18 to 24 years old); 10.6% (25 to 39 years old); 7.1% (40 to 59 years old); 4.6% (over 60 years old)

25.1% (18 to 24 years old); 10.6% (25 to 39 years old); 7.1% (40 to 59 years old); 4.6% (over 60 years old) 3rd quarter of 2020: 30.6% (18 to 24 years old); 13.9% (25 to 39 years old); 9.9% (40 to 59 years); 5.3% (over 60 years old)

30.6% (18 to 24 years old); 13.9% (25 to 39 years old); 9.9% (40 to 59 years); 5.3% (over 60 years old) 3rd quarter of 2021: 25.7% (18 to 24 years old); 11.5% (25 to 39 years old); 8.2% (40 to 59 years old); 5.4% (over 60 years old)

The unemployment rate reflects the percentage of people within each age group who are not working (unemployed) but are available and trying to find work. In the IBGE methodology, employed people are those who are working — whether with a formal contract or not.

The bill under discussion in the Senate seeks to encourage the formal hiring of people over 60.

Data from Rais (Annual Social Information Report), released by the Ministry of Labor, suggest that, even when considering only formal jobs, the scenario for young people is more difficult.

From 2019 (before the pandemic) to 2020 (the height of the crisis), the number of people aged between 18 and 24 with formal employment dropped by 2.13%. In the same period, the total of the age group over 60 years old rose 0.88%.

Tax exemption does not solve problem, says expert

Economist Renan Gomes de Pieri, from FGV, says that the cost of hiring older workers is the same as that of younger workers. “So, if the elderly face additional difficulties, it is not because of the cost of hiring”, he evaluates.

According to him, the solution for increasing employability in the age group over 60 is through the qualification of workers.

“I think it is opportune to have policies for age groups”, he says.

“But the path of tax rebates would not be the best, mainly due to the state’s fiscal deficit. I am in favor of professional training and policies aimed at entrepreneurship in this age group.”

Professor of labor law at PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) in São Paulo and partner at the Abud Marques office, Fabíola Marques considers it important to have legislation that encourages formal employment, whether among young people or older people.

“Especially in the case of those who are discriminated against by certain factors”, says the professor. “Without a doubt, there is great discrimination based on age. We still have great difficulty accepting older people in new jobs.”

In his report, Senator Telmário Mota says that the tax exemption is a “partial measure”, because “it does not include the creation of means of training and professional education for workers in this age group”. Still, he sees the project as positive.

Risk of replacement of young people

Professor at USP (University of São Paulo) and coordinator of the Salariometer at Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas), economist Hélio Zylberstajn is against what he calls “policies of exceptions”.

“You start doing this with the older ones and, tomorrow, you realize that something is taken from other ends”, he warns, in reference to the tax exemption proposal. Zylberstajn, however, recognizes that the elderly have difficulties to be accepted in the labor market.

The risk, when creating differentiated regimes, is to generate the substitution effect. The entrepreneur takes workers who are cheaper, because he has the incentive to replace them.

Hélio Zylberstajn, professor at USP

For him, the issue of unemployment in all age groups will begin to be resolved when Brazil starts to grow again. “It’s no use patching things up. We have a huge unemployment rate. With the country growing again, it’s easier for everyone to find a job.”