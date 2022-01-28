European agency approves anti-Covid pill from Pfizer laboratory – News

The EMA (European Medicines Agency) approved this Thursday (27) the anti-Covid pill from the Pfizer laboratory, the first oral treatment against Covid-19 authorized in the European Union (EU).

The EMA “recommended the authorization of Paxlovid for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults who do not require respiratory support but who are at risk of worsening the disease”.

The drug is an inhibitor of one of the enzymes that the Covid virus uses to multiply. “The multiplication process, which will lead to the production of new viral particles, uses an enzyme called protease. Paxlovid acts by inhibiting the protease and, therefore, blocks the process of initiating multiplication, since new virus particles are not formed “, explains Valdez Madruga, infectious disease specialist and coordinator of the study on this drug in Brazil.

According to clinical trials, infected patients need to receive the drug between the third and fifth day of the onset of the first symptoms of the disease. The treatment is done for five days, twice a day. In addition to the new drug pill, patients must receive a capsule of the drug Ritonavir.