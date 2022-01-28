European Agency Approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 Pill | Health

tawatchai07/Freepik Ômicron Virus – Illustrative Image

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved this Thursday (27/1) the Pfizer pill against covid-19, Paxlovid. This is the first oral treatment against the coronavirus authorized in the European Union.

The United States, Canada and Israel are countries that have already authorized treatment with the Pfizer pill.

The EMA advised the authorization of Paxlovid for the treatment of covid-19 in adults who do not need respiratory support, but who are at risk of worsening the disease.

“The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for the oral antiviral drug Paxlovid,” the European regulator said in a statement.

According to the committee, the benefits of the drug outweigh its risks. The EMA will send its recommendations to the European Commission.

“With the authorization of Paxlovid this week, 6 medicines against the coronavirus were authorized within the framework of the European Union’s therapeutic strategy”, said in another statement the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides.

Pfizer said in December that the pill reduces hospitalizations and deaths of people at risk by nearly 90% when taken in the first few days after symptoms start, according to studies.