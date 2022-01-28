Even under interest pressure, Ibovespa closes higher for the third day in a row

On its third consecutive day of rise, the Ibovespa fluctuated above 113,000 points, but partially followed the change in winds abroad and reduced gains. Even so, the Brazilian stock market continues to take off easily from the Stock Exchanges on Wall Street, although today the Brazilian index has had a little more difficulty in standing out.

“Our question is how long will we be able to hold this stride. Some companies in the retail sector are starting to walk, but interest rates are always on the radar”, says Flávio Aragão, partner at 051 Capital.

The Ibovespa closed up 1.19%, at 112,611 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 35.1 billion.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Banco Inter (BIDI11) and Via (VIIA3) ended the day among the highest in the index. In relation to blue chips, the most important companies on the Ibovespa, Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) did not find the breath to move forward today. The financial sector also had moderate gains, with the exception of B3 (B3SA3), which rose by almost 5%.

Not even rising future interest rates prevented today’s appreciation. On the eve of the first Copom meeting of the year, which will begin next Tuesday (1), the shorter DIs rose sharply. “This shows that the Central Bank may be firmer at next week’s meeting, especially after the Federal Reserve’s harsher tone”, explains Aragão.

The DI for January 2023 rose 16 basis points, in the extended session, to 12.24%; on maturity January 2025, interest rose 16 basis points to 11.32%; January 2027 rose five basis points to 11.29% and the DI for January 2029 ended the day flat at 11.42%.

The dollar came to operate at the level of R$ 5.35, but reduced losses throughout the day. Even so, it closed lower for another session, retreating 0.32%, at R$ 5.423 in the purchase and R$ 5.424 in the sale.

The prospect of the beginning of the monetary tightening cycle in the United States continues to put downward pressure on American stock markets. The indices showed a reaction earlier in the day, but again gave in to the pressure of the fear of higher interest rates than initially thought.

The Dow Jones closed down 0.02% at 34,160 points; the S&P 500 closed down 0.54% at 4,326 points; and Nasdaq fell 1.40% to 13,352 points.

Oil prices closed lower on the international market. Commodity prices returned part of the gains of the last sessions, but market agents remain alert to geopolitical tensions that could harm global supply.

WTI (March) was down 1.09% ($86.26) and Brent (April) was down 0.95% ($87.90).

