Facebook to close digital currency operation and sell assets

The Diem Association digital currency venture of Meta Platforms, will shut down and sell its technology to Silvergate Capital for around $200 million. The information was published by the Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Read too

The Goal, formerly known as Facebookfirst revealed plans for Diem, formerly called Libra, in June 2019 as part of a plan to expand towards e-commerce and global payments.

The project immediately faced strong opposition from policymakers. monetary policies around the world, who feared it could erode their control over the monetary system, enable crime, and undermine users’ privacy.

In the quest for regulatory approvals, Facebook renamed its digital currency to “Diem” and scaled back its global ambition to focus on United States through a stablecoin backed by the US dollar.

A very recent blow came when Facebook financial technology executive David Marcus, who was overseeing efforts to develop Diem, left the company.

Meta and Silvergate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better