Felipe interns alcoholic mother after embarrassment and accident TV news

Felipe (Gabriel Leone) will change Julia’s (Denise Fraga) life in Um Lugar ao Sol. Worried, the musician will put her in a rehabilitation clinic in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In scenes that will air from January 31, Julia will put her feet in her hands. Hired to interpret in a fashion show promoted by Ilana’s agency (Mariana Lima), the singer will drink them all and cause a Homeric mess. Unable to work, she will try to return home.

The woman will be terrified when she leaves. Barbara will see the alcoholic’s car backing up and jump into the vehicle. Nicole (Ana Baird) will see the whole situation, and the rich woman will be taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

At first, Julia will be blamed for the accident for being drunk. Unjustly accused, the singer will write a farewell letter to Felipe and leave Rio de Janeiro.

Julia will accept Felipe’s help

Finally, the truth

Witness to the tragedy, the character played by Ana Baird will comment to Cecília (Fernanda Marques) that Bárbara will have tried to kill herself because she was dropped by Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) The voice actress will also tell the truth to Santiago (José de Abreu), and the information will spread.

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão), who knows that Julia is Felipe’s mother, will reveal to her ex-lover that the woman is completely innocent. Shocked, he will look for his relative to apologize, only to discover that she has run away.

Desperate, the young man will go to the place where the veteran attended the meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous and explain the situation to those present. They will give Julia’s new address.

Felipe will meet his mother again and ask her to consider entering a rehabilitation clinic. The character played by Denise Fraga will accept her son’s advice and seek medical help.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: