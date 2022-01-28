FGTS: Does the termination of 40% of unemployment insurance have a date? check out

As already disclosed here in Notícias Concurso, a survey carried out by the GEAT (Group of High Studies of Work), foresees the end of the right to a fine of 40% of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) and unemployment insurance.

THE GEAT is a group formed by economists, jurists and academics created in partnership with the Ministry of Economics. Recently, a research was carried out that generated the possibility of a small reform in the labor legislation.

However, it is worth mentioning previously that the economic team itself informed that it has no interest, so far, in applying the changes related to the proposed labor reform.

What would this mini-reform of the FGTS look like?

In short, this mini-reform would involve the end of the 40% fine of the Guarantee Fund, as well as the end of the unemployment insurance. The new rule would transfer workers’ right resources to the Federal Government.

In this way, the government should allocate the entire amount to the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalho (FAT), which in turn would make monthly deposits in the accounts of the Workers’ Guarantee Fund.

The amounts deposited by the government would be equivalent to 16% of the monthly salary paid to workers who receive up to one and a half national minimum wages. The amount would be credited over the course of 30 months, with workers entitled to two monthly deposits into their FGTS.

Withdrawals would count on the 16% deposited by the government plus the 8% that are already deposited normally by employers. In this sense, after 30 months, the expectation is that workers will have reached the value of at least 7.2 minimum wages in the accounts of the FGTS.

When the respective value was reached, the government would stop making the 16% deposits. Therefore, the 7.2 minimum wages that workers would have in the Guarantee Fund accounts would undergo monetary correction according to the indices practiced by the government.

The intention would be to increase the income of workers who receive up to a salary and a half. Thus, if the worker was fired, he could withdraw a monthly amount equivalent to a salary he received while he was employed.

In addition, it is worth noting that workers who reached 12 minimum wages deposited in the Guarantee Fund accounts could withdraw the 8% that the employer deposited in the accounts monthly. In this case, the worker would already have a good financial reserve in the FGTS.

However, the downside is that the measure would only benefit low-income workers who receive up to a salary and a half. Therefore, those with higher salaries could lose their rights in the face of possible dismissal.