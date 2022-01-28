Film about Olavo de Carvalho reopens in SP with an audience of 20 people – 01/28/2022

Belas Artes, one of the most traditional cinemas in São Paulo and point on the cinephile left, showed again, on Thursday (27), the documentary about Olavo de Carvalho.

“The Garden of Afflictions” returned to the screen after the death of Olavo last Monday (24) in the state of Virginia (USA). Andrew Sturm, owner of the cinema, responded to the request of director Josias Teófilo, with whom he spoke directly.

The showtime of the “re-premiere” was not inviting: only one session, right at lunchtime (1:30 pm). One could say that, with the heat that has been going on in the capital of São Paulo, the real distress was outside the refrigerated facilities of Belas Artes.

Despite being an internet phenomenon, best-selling author and guru of the Brazilian extreme right — he even nominated ministers to Jair Bolsonaro —, Olavo was not a public success. Of the 135 seats in Room 3, only about twenty were occupied.

Olavo de Carvalho at his home in Virginia (USA), in 2017 Image: Vivi Zanatta/Folhapress

no interactions

The small and silent audience showed up shyly, with interjections and a few laughs, when Olavo made jokes or the film showed familiar scenes. The passage in which the writer shows a bookcase filled with books by left-wing authors and says “no communist has read all this; if he read it, he would not be a communist” was the one that provoked the most reactions in the audience.

So no ardent fans interacting with each scene. The only chatter during the 1:20 hour film came from two ladies who arrived late and had problems with the step that inexplicably separates the aisle from the rows of seats at Belas Artes.

“O Jardim das Aflições” premiered in 2017 and faced severe resistance at the time. In Recife, home of Josias Teófilo, the screening of the film at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) ended in a fight. Filmmakers who would be part of the 21st edition of Cine PE asked that their works be removed from the festival, after the inclusion of “O Jardim das Aflições”. The show has been postponed.

The film recovers excerpts from the homonymous book by Olavo, and addresses his view of the world and his supposed philosophical current. Anyone watching it expecting anti-vaccination preaching, conspiracy theories about pedophile leftists and revelations such as “the real author of the Beatles songs is the German philosopher Theodor Adorno” will surely be disappointed. There is almost nothing about Olavo’s deranged and virulent side.

The cut chosen by Josias perhaps explains reactions to the film such as that of Ruth Leandro. She speaks to the report of TAB with the emotional tone of one visited by a revelation. “I loved the movie. The wisdom, the knowledge it [Olavo] has,” says Ruth. “I confess I was a bit hesitant. But it was ignorance. With his passing, I started reading [textos de Olavo] and I intend to continue to do so.”

To the general surprise, including the report, Josias Teófilo himself was waiting for the public after the film was shown. In the small lobby of Belas Artes, he is loved by people like Pedro Neto, 56, a man with the build of an Anglo-Saxon general.

A doctor, he wears a T-shirt from the “Brasil Conservador” movement. “The idea he brought to Brazilian society, the political and social perception, has already happened, it is already there with any changes in government”, he says. “I followed the [campanha pelas] Direct Now, Fernando Henrique [Cardoso, ex-presidente] and that whole spectrum of social democracy. It was the universe I knew when Olavo started talking about the São Paulo Forum and ‘unmasked’ these guys.”

Neto says he has already voted for left-wing candidates and was a punk and an anarchist. He considered himself “a conscientious guy about things” because he read Veja magazine and watched Rede Globo newspapers. He realized that it was all an illusion when Olavo “undressed the truth”.

About his master’s negationist posture, Neto tries to remedy, but, at first, it is impossible to understand the argument. It looks like the doctor wants to be anti-vax, but his CRM won’t let him. Something like this came out: “Vaccines… There are so many diseases that the traditional ones, that of polio, are very effective, but since the discovery of vaccines, they took so long… For example, the prevention of AIDS [sic] is a condom, but like this, diseases of the poor, of Africans, malaria or any type of disease from the periphery are not effective”, says the doctor before, then, clarifying his position when criticizing CoronaVac, mentioning the “treatment precocious” and calling Governor João Doria “tight pants”.

The director of ‘O Jardim das Aflições’, Josias Teófilo, after the screening of the film at Cine Petra Belas Artes Image: Daniel Lisboa/UOL

Olavo’s movie guy

Filmmaker Josias Teófilo is a thin, friendly man, with a smooth speech and manner, who appears to be younger than his 34 years of age. To the TAB, states that the influence of Olavo de Carvalho’s work tends to grow. “There is a peak of interest when a person dies, and Olavo’s students have more repercussions on social networks than he had”, says Josias. “Personally, I would like you to increase interest in Olavo’s cultural legacy, in the authors he helped to rescue.”

The filmmaker believes that an eventual victory for Lula in the next elections will only increase interest in the writer. “When U.S [a direita] we were out of power, we put five million people on the street. Being opposition gives a very big strength.”

Josias demonstrates that he is still hurt by the attacks that the film world has directed at him. He says that, except for Belas Artes, other cinemas in the artistic and “progressive” circuit did not want to show “O Jardim das Aflições”.

“The film should have been shown at Cinesesc and other cinemas. It didn’t even show on the alternative circuit in my city”, he says. “I did a very important job. When they go to research on Olavo, they will have a primary source [para consultar]. This should be appreciated. There are already people writing master’s dissertations about the film.”

Josias says he doesn’t mind being known as “the guy who made Olavo’s movie”. He bets that, in the future, the work will be treated as an important record and that, like Nelson Rodrigues, he (Josias) will still be a right-wing author recognized by the left. About the jokes about Olavo’s death, he says that the writer himself would laugh. “He wanted them to write ‘fuck you’ on his headstone.”

For André Sturm, the most diverse ideological nuances are represented in the Belas Artes program. “Of course, this is not valid for a film that, for example, defends that you should go out on the street shooting people”, he says to the TAB. “[O Jardim das Aflições] It is a good film for those who want to know better the thinking of Olavo de Carvalho, including criticizing him. Even if I don’t like it, he’s a man who’s been of unquestionable importance in recent years.”