find out how long the symptoms of Ômicron usually last

Since the identification of the Ômicron variant, scientific analyzes have sought to understand how the symptoms of the disease were also changed with the new mutations of the coronavirus. A British study carried out by the ZOE Covid initiative, which gathers testimonials from people with Covid-19, shows that 70% of those infected recover from the symptoms caused by Ômicron in seven days.

In addition, 12% of people with the variant say they already feel better just a day after having the first signs of the disease. Regarding Delta, 44% had symptoms for up to seven days and 5% were better 24 hours later.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) With about 50 mutations and present in more than 140 countries, Ômicron is considered the most infectious variant and has been responsible for the third wave of Covid in the world.Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-1 Regarding the virulence of the strain, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example. However, although less severe, the fact that the variant spreads faster has strained healthcare systems.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-2 Therefore, knowing how to identify the main symptoms of the disease is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love.Pixabay ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditionsHinterhaus Productions/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that loss of appetite is a recurrent symptom among patients infected with Delta and Omicron variants.DjelicS/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images 0

In an article published in the scientific journal John Hopkins Medicine, epidemiologist Lisa Lockerd Maragakis comments that there are three general phases of infection with the coronavirus. Virus incubation, acute period and recovery.

Incubation

According to Maragakis, the period is classified as the time between infection and when symptoms appear. During this phase, you can transmit the coronavirus to another person even if you do not have symptoms, which vary between individuals and according to the variant.

The specialist explains that, in general, symptoms begin two to 14 days after infection. “That’s why if you suspect you’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19, you should self-quarantine, watch for symptoms, and consider getting tested four or five days after exposure. That way, you can help prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

acute period

With the onset of symptoms, the acute phase begins. “Active illness can last one to two weeks if you have a mild or moderate condition, but severe cases can last for months. Some people are asymptomatic, which means they never have symptoms, but they do have Covid-19,” explains Maragakis.

Recovery

According to the epidemiologist, symptoms after Omicron infection can persist for weeks or even months after recovery from the acute illness. There are usually signs such as a persistent cough, intermittent fever, weakness, and changes in the senses of smell or taste.

“Test results can remain positive for weeks to several months after infection, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re still infectious. Most people are no longer able to contaminate beyond the recommended period of isolation precautions.”

Most common symptoms of Omicron