find out how long the symptoms of Ômicron usually last

Since the identification of the Ômicron variant, scientific analyzes have sought to understand how the symptoms of the disease were also changed with the new mutations of the coronavirus. A British study carried out by the ZOE Covid initiative, which gathers testimonials from people with Covid-19, shows that 70% of those infected recover from the symptoms caused by Ômicron in seven days.
In addition, 12% of people with the variant say they already feel better just a day after having the first signs of the disease. Regarding Delta, 44% had symptoms for up to seven days and 5% were better 24 hours later.
In an article published in the scientific journal John Hopkins Medicine, epidemiologist Lisa Lockerd Maragakis comments that there are three general phases of infection with the coronavirus. Virus incubation, acute period and recovery.
Incubation
According to Maragakis, the period is classified as the time between infection and when symptoms appear. During this phase, you can transmit the coronavirus to another person even if you do not have symptoms, which vary between individuals and according to the variant.
The specialist explains that, in general, symptoms begin two to 14 days after infection. “That’s why if you suspect you’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19, you should self-quarantine, watch for symptoms, and consider getting tested four or five days after exposure. That way, you can help prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
acute period
With the onset of symptoms, the acute phase begins. “Active illness can last one to two weeks if you have a mild or moderate condition, but severe cases can last for months. Some people are asymptomatic, which means they never have symptoms, but they do have Covid-19,” explains Maragakis.
Recovery
According to the epidemiologist, symptoms after Omicron infection can persist for weeks or even months after recovery from the acute illness. There are usually signs such as a persistent cough, intermittent fever, weakness, and changes in the senses of smell or taste.
“Test results can remain positive for weeks to several months after infection, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re still infectious. Most people are no longer able to contaminate beyond the recommended period of isolation precautions.”
Most common symptoms of Omicron
- Headache;
- Running nose;
- Fatigue;
- sneezing;
- Sore throat;
- Cough;
- Hoarse voice;
- Chills;
- Fever;
- Dizziness;
- Mental confusion;
- Altered sense of smell;
- Eye pain;
- Unusual muscle pain;
- loss of appetite;
- loss of smell;
- Chest pain;
- swollen glands;
- dismay.