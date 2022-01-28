Find out how much Brunna spent on cosmetic procedures before the BBB

Like this Jade Picon, Brunna Gonçalves also invested in aesthetic procedures before entering the BBB22. The ballerina, who is married to ludmilla, has been revamping the look for a while, entitled to body and face care, investing more than BRL 70 thousand. She, for example, was one of the first celebrities to perform a Lipo LAD!

Read more:

to Quem magazine, Isabela Viegas, a partner at JK Estética Avançada, gave details about the procedures for Brunna. In addition to the plastic surgery performed in 2020, the ballerina also had fillers in several points of the face.

“Brunna made the lipo lady to shape the belly and filler with hyaluronic acid cheekbones, chin, jaw and mouth to make the face more harmonious and enhance her beauty, in addition to botulinum toxin in the forehead and corners of the eyes to prevent wrinkles and expression lines”.

The businesswoman also revealed the prices that Brunna paid: “Lipo LAD costs around 60 thousand reais, and the values ​​of filling with hyaluronic acid can vary, according to the indicated amount of acids for each patient”.

She spent around BRL 10,000 on filling and, in all, the value adds up to more than R$ 70 thousand. Who can can!

“Brunna performed this procedure on the cheekbone, chin, jaw and mouth, for facial harmonization, and each ml costs R$ 1,500. Botulinum toxin, on the other hand, costs R 2,800”, he added. Isabela.

And Jade? Influencer also gave a visual overhaul before the show

Before entering the confinement of BBB22, Jade said goodbye to her platinum blonde and, on the other hand, went through some aesthetic procedures that cost more than R$ 6 thousand. Who can can!

Jade paid for the services of Natalia Beauty and Academy, which works as an aesthetic clinic and school for other professionals in the area in São Paulo. The owner, Natalia Martins, told Universa that the influencer performed a lip nanopigmentation, in addition to microneedling on the face and eyebrows a month before the BBB22.

“She has always had a very beautiful but, amazingly, thin and flawed eyebrow.. We are dealing with a way that stimulates hair growth and with a layer-by-layer pigment technique. While microneedling hydrates and restores the hair, a nanoblade implants a pigment that does not change over time. That is, it will not turn green or fade.”

The procedure, according to Natalia, is semi-permanent and lasts for six months. On the face, Jade did the “shine face”, a microneedling technique with a serum that evens out the skin tone of the face, with a small load of pigments, and makes it thinner and more hydrated.

“You can get the sun easily, and the effect lasts for 30 days.“, says the businesswoman. Finally, it is also possible to see that the influencer’s lips are more pink. That’s because nanopigmentation makes them have naturally pink color, no need to apply lipstick.

Each procedure, as it says in the publication, costs R$ 1,520. If the person prefers the treatment done by the hands of Natalia, the value goes to R$ 6,200 each!

THE POPline is doing a complete coverage of everything that is happening at BBB22, click here to check it all out!

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!