Find out what nails reveal about our health

Every part of our body has some function, and nails are no different. They serve as protection for the region of the fingers, in order to avoid trauma, injuries and infections, as well as helping to seize objects. Therefore, it is important to know What nails reveal about our healthso find out now.

Nail Appearance – How Does It Relate to Health?

When the nails are healthy, they look white, slightly transparent, with a slightly pink base. If an injury or blow occurs, this appearance may change. In addition, some health problems can also have nail changes as signs. Check it out below:

1. Cardiovascular diseases

Eventually, very thin, red lines of blood may appear on the nails, called splinter hemorrhages. These lines could be indicative of endocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart valve. It can also be a sign of vasculitis, referring to diseases that cause inflammation in blood vessels.

2. Diabetes

Yellowing nails can be a sign of diabetes. However, it is important to note that nails can turn yellow after removing nail polish or when there is a large consumption of foods such as carrots and pumpkin. So, in the absence of factors like these, see a doctor if your nails have been yellow for some time.

3. Infections

Some infections can make the nails look very red, especially around the edges. In this sense, the main causes are usually infections by bacteria, fungi or viruses that enter the body in processes such as the removal of cuticles.

4. Anemia

Nails can become brittle and deform in anemia. Especially in iron-deficiency anemia, the absence of iron can make them look whitish and fragile.

5. Nutritional deficiencies

In addition to a lack of iron, other nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin A, biotin, calcium and protein deficiencies can also make nails brittle, dull and weak, as these are essential nutrients for strong nails.

6. Anxiety

If you have a habit of biting your nails with high frequency, know that this can be a sign of stress, anxiety and nervousness. It is also important to note that the act of taking the fingers to the mouth is not correct, due to the risk of infections.

Be sure to look for a medical professional if you identify any of these signs, as many of them only appear when the ongoing disease is already at an advanced stage.

