Find out what the biggest prize ever forgotten in lotteries?

The year 2021 broke the record for prizes not redeemed at lottery houses. According to a survey by the website Sorte Online, between January and September of last year, more than R$ 491 million were not claimed by the winners.

The highlight goes to the month of April, considered to have the highest value among all the computed months. The reason: it was during this period that the redemption period for the Mega da Virada 2020.

Amounts not redeemed in lotteries in the year 2021

Check below the amounts not withdrawn in each month of the last year:

  • January: BRL 27,742,000;
  • February: BRL 23,290,000;
  • March: BRL 29,817,000;
  • April: BRL 272,631,000;
  • May: BRL 23,824,000;
  • June: BRL 21,554,000;
  • July: BRL 26,702,000;
  • August: BRL 32,029,000;
  • September: BRL 33,417,000.

Once a lottery wins, the ticket holder has the 90-day period to redeem the prize amount. Otherwise, the full amount is transferred to the Student Financing Fund.

The rule applies to those who bet on Quina, Lotomania, Tinemania, Dupla Sena, Lotec, Lotogol, Lotofácil and the traditional Mega Sena.

Also according to data from the website Sorte Online, the lotteries raised a total of BRL 18,124,192,093.50 in 2021, equivalent to 1,446 contests held – the Federal Lottery did not enter the account. An increase compared to 2020, whose total collected reached R$ 16,883,780,655.50.

