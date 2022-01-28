Find out who is the killer of Elisa, character of Larissa Manoela

Larissa Manoela will star in a strong scene in Beyond the Illusion, Globo’s new six-hour soap opera. Her character, Elisa, will die murdered in the first phase of the plot. The killer will be his own father, Matias (Antonio Calloni), who will accidentally shoot his daughter. However, Davi (Rafael Vitti) will be wrongly accused of the crime.

In the serial written by Alessandra Poggi, Davi gets involved with the sisters Elisa and Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela). The first phase takes place in 1934, in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais. It is in this scenario that he meets the two.

At that time, Dora is just a child who is fascinated by the tricks that the magician presents in the city. Davi is in love with his older sister, Elisa (Larissa Manoela). The passion between the two arises during the young woman’s 18th birthday ball, where he is there to entertain the guests with his tricks.

However, the novel arouses the wrath of judge Matias Tapajós. Father of the girls, he does not accept the relationship because he believes that the magician is not up to his daughter.

Even in the face of the ban, the couple decides to live the romance, even counting on the help of Isadora. But the story ends in tragedy in Beyond the Illusion. Matias catches the two together at the boarding house where Davi lives and takes his daughter back to the hotel where they are staying.

Elise’s Murder

The judge locks Elisa in a room, takes the gun and goes back to the boarding house. However, with the help of her sister, Isadora, the girl manages to escape and goes after her father at the boarding house. There, the three have a fierce argument. Angry, Matthias takes the gun and points it at David, but fails. the moment he shoots and hits his daughter.

Elisa is accidentally murdered by her own father. But David is the one who takes the blame for the crime. The magician is wrongly blamed for his girlfriend’s murder and is sentenced to ten years in prison.

After the tragedy with the death of his daughter, Matias is unbalanced and unable to work. His wife Violeta (Malu Galli) then takes on the responsibility of taking care of the family and moves to the farm of her father, the powerful Afonso Camargo (Lima Duarte), in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro.

In the lands that until then had a productive sugar cane mill, a weaving factory was built. Violeta starts running the business together with Eugênio (Marcello Novaes), a businessman from Rio de Janeiro who moves to the region.

The second phase of Beyond the Illusion

As Isadora grows up, Davi is locked up in jail for a crime he didn’t commit. In 1944, Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela) is a beautiful young woman and physically very similar to her sister. Past trauma with Elisa’s death, however, made her forget her face and that of David himself.

Isadora is engaged to Joaquim (Thiago Voltolini/Danilo Mesquita), a boy she met when she was a child, when her family moved to Campos. She, however, dreams more of a career as a dressmaker than of marriage. On the other hand, the boy, who is the son of the ambitious Úrsula (Bárbara Paz), wants to get married soon to get his hands on the young woman’s family assets.

David manages to escape from prison using one of his magic tricks. But his plans get out of control and an accident along the way allows him to escape the police and assume the identity of someone else, Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff).

The reunion

By an irony of fate, at the time of the accident Rafael was going to his new job at the weaving factory of his ex-girlfriend’s family. Recovering from the accident, Davi is taken to Violeta’s farm. on the spot, andHe finds Isadora and is startled by her resemblance to Elisa. The magician is attracted to the young woman, who does not remember him because of the trauma of her sister’s death.

Beyond the Illusion opens on February 7th. The plot marks Larissa Manoela’s debut in Globo’s soap operas.