Fines and fights in Olavo’s inheritance

HEloísa de Carvalho, 52, was at her home in Atibaia (SP) in the early hours of Tuesday (25) when she woke up to the snoring of her dog, Nina, a mestizo between a white shepherd and a mutt. Carvalho had gone to bed after watching the nine o’clock soap opera on TV Globo, a place in the sun. Recovering from recent leg surgery, she has been spending more time in bed than she would like. Having woken up, she took out her cell phone to zap social networks and came across several of her followers asking if the rumor that Olavo de Carvalho had died was valid. It was almost two in the morning. Heloísa, who knew nothing, went after profiles of close followers of her father and saw that some of them mourned the death of the writer and former astrologer. An official note published on Olavo’s profile dispelled any doubts.

Once the news of death was confirmed, Heloísa was neither sad nor happy. On her Twitter account, where she has 35,600 followers, she was succinct: “On the day that Olavo posted that he had not had 1 death from covid, I lost a dear friend, who was a widow and left 3 children under 10 orphans. , Olavo died of covid, there’s no way I can feel great sadness for his death, but I’m not happy either. Being honest with myself and my feelings.” Under no circumstances does Heloísa, the oldest of eight siblings, use the term “father” to refer to the Bolsonarista guru.

She and Olavo had been broken since the extreme right got stronger in Brazil and the fake news have become an organized strategy to slaughter reputations. In recent years, the relationship between father and daughter has been marked by mutual attacks on social media and in the legal sphere. Heloísa says that, in 2017, Olavo filed a criminal complaint with the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic), in São Paulo. He told police that his daughter was the head of a criminal organization supported by leftist parties whose aim was to undermine his reputation on Facebook and Twitter. Heloísa even testified at the police station, but the case was shelved for lack of evidence.

In the same year, the Bolsonarista guru sued Heloísa for slander and defamation after she wrote an open letter saying, among other things, that her father once threatened his children with a gun and blamed one of his daughters, still a child, for having been raped by a close relative. The daughter, in this case, was Heloísa herself. Having no evidence to present, but stating that everything actually happened, she knew the risks she would run if the process went ahead. Father and daughter then signed a plea deal: she deleted her Facebook profile, he ended the litigation. “Both the criminal complaint and the action for slander had a single objective: to make me, the left-wing daughter, unworthy of her father – and with that to keep me away from a possible sharing of goods”, said Heloísa in an interview with piauí by video call. This, however, did not happen. Heloísa is part of Olavo’s estate.

And now another battle will begin.

THELavo de Carvalho had eight children: Heloísa, Luiz, Tales and Davi, from his marriage to Eugênia Maria de Carvalho; Maria Inês and Percival, from her relationship with Silvana de Barros Panzoldo; and Leilah and Pedro, fruits of the union with Roxane Andrade de Souza Carvalho. Olavo and Roxane were married in 2005, and since then they have lived together in the United States.

If Olavo and Roxane have signed a partial community property regime, the widow will become a sharecropper – that is, 50% of all assets accumulated during the relationship will belong to her. Half of Olavo’s share will automatically be distributed among all his children – that is, 25% of the total assets. The other half belonging to Olavo (the remaining 25%) may have been assigned to whomever he saw fit. This split will only be confirmed when the inventory is opened. What is known is that Olavo left a will ready (years ago he registered this fact on Facebook).

The opening of the probate process, generally carried out up to thirty days after death, is all that Heloísa de Carvalho wanted. Not for the money, but for access to information. “Olavo spent his life playing the poor guy, without being transparent about his sources of income. Now, as part of the estate, I’ll have access to bank account details, book sales fees, and, who knows, I’ll be able to find out if businessmen financed the hate machine and fake news of the Bolsonarista guru”, says the eldest. If nothing appears in her father’s name, Heloísa must ask for Roxane’s and sister Leilah’s bank secrecy to be broken. “I’ve already spoken to three lawyers to get well educated.”

If there are many doubts about the real estate of Olavo de Carvalho, there are some certainties about the legal liabilities. In October 2021, the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice recognized the need to resume the attachment of assets that had been suspended due to two appeals presented by Olavo’s defense. No new appeal. The lawyers of Caetano Veloso, who sued the writer in 2017, have already filed a request for the execution of the debt of 2.9 million reais. This large amount is the result of a fine that Olavo received for not having accepted the court decision to delete posts in which he accused Veloso of pedophilia. The accusation, published on social media that year, refers to the fact that the singer began a relationship with Paula Lavigne when she was a minor. The couple have been together for over three decades and have two children.

Olavo kept the offensive and slanderous publications on the air for 281 days. Hence the high value of the fine. “At an initial moment, Olavo was not instructed to delete the posts. Then he deleted some, but others remained. If he had removed everything, there would have been no fine. It was an issue that could have been avoided,” explains Fernando Malheiros Filho, a criminal lawyer from Porto Alegre who took over Olavo’s defense in 2019. Malheiros Filho joined the case at the invitation of friends and lawyers Daniel Saldanha and Rodrigo do Canto. Both Saldanha and Canto were students of the Bolsonarista guru. Malheiros Filho was not a student, but he shares many of Olavo’s thoughts: he chose not to vaccinate himself against the coronavirus and promises to vote for Bolsonaro in this year’s elections.

With the death of Olavo, the multimillion-dollar fine resulting from the Caetano Veloso lawsuit will be the responsibility of the estate. If the debts are greater than the inheritance itself, the heirs will not be entitled to a penny – everything will be used to settle the pending issues. In any case, if the writer has not left enough assets to pay 100% of the legal liabilities, the remainder of the debt will not be transferred to the children – it will be extinguished.

Apart from Caetano Veloso’s fine, Olavo’s family may inherit other lawsuits with lower amounts. Jean Wyllys, for example, obtained compensation for moral damages of 25 thousand reais in a first instance decision. This is because Olavo, without any proof, associated the former federal deputy with the attack carried out by Adélio Bispo against the then candidate Jair Bolsonaro, in 2018. The former astrologer appealed. “This appeal is now awaiting trial,” says attorney João Tancredo, who represents Willys.

The whole fight and exchange of barbs in the virtual trenches gave national visibility to Heloísa de Carvalho. She joined the PT last year, but it is not known if she will run for office in the October elections.