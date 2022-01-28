First transgender bishop attends inauguration in bulletproof vest

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America — one of the largest Christian denominations in the United States, with nearly 3.3 million members — has named its first openly transgender bishop. It is the first Christian denomination in the country to do so.

Megan Rohrer, 41, told the BBC in an interview that leading one of the Church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and Northern Nevada, “is a bizarre and wonderful thing.”

One of the reasons for the use of the term “bizarre” could easily be justified when the bishop tells a little about what it was like to take office. The personal trajectory of prejudice and fear for adopting a non-binary identification made him take a drastic action.

He revealed he wore a bulletproof vest during the ceremony, held in September last year at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

“In my possession I was wearing a bulletproof vest, because the climate of hate goes beyond just words, right? It’s physical and policy-based,” said Rohrer, noting, however, that he didn’t notice many people “upset” with his election.

the Lutheran bishop lives in San Francisco, Calif., with his wife, Laurel, and their two children, ages 7 and 8. He must lead the church for six years, a period that lasts for the term.

A native of South Dakota, Rohrer adopts the non-binary identification (i.e., neither male nor female) and the gender-neutral English pronoun “they”.