Flamengo’s first reinforcement for 2022, Marinho arrives in Rio, but gives olé to fans and journalists | Flamengo

Flamengo’s first reinforcement for 2022, Marinho landed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night, the day his hiring was confirmed. But the striker preferred to avoid contact with fans and the press, leaving Santos Dummont Airport for another exit.

Marinho even appeared in the lobby shortly after 9:30 pm, but opted for an alternative exit.

The official announcement could happen later this Thursday. On Friday, he is awaited at Ninho do Urubu for exams.

Marinho, wearing a cap, is already in Rio to be a new addition to Flamengo — Photo: Luiz Gontijo

Marinho’s desire was paramount to untie the knot between Flamengo and Santos. The striker gave up the debt that Peixe had with him in the name of the salary he will receive in Rio (almost double). Thus, the negotiation was concluded at US$ 1.3 million (R$ 7 million).

The Fish will not keep the entire amount. The club has to transfer a part to Grêmio, owner of 10% of the rights, and to businessmen (another 10%). So expect a higher value.

Under supervision of Fred Gomes

