Fluminense’s performances: reinforcements start badly, and the team disappoints and loses to Bangu in Luso-Brasileiro | fluminense

The experienced midfielder had an irregular debut for Fluminense. He started the game in a very safe way, with strong marking and still collaborated in the construction of plays with good launches. However, in some moments the defender had problems in the exit of the ball. In one of them, Bangu scored a goal. After receiving a risky ball from Nino, he took a long time to pass and ended up making a mistake in the middle. Bangu’s fast team was efficient and, in a few passes, scored. Melo was replaced at halftime by Luiz Henrique. Note: 4.5.