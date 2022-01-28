Fluminense’s performances: reinforcements start badly, and the team disappoints and loses to Bangu in Luso-Brasileiro | fluminense

The experienced midfielder had an irregular debut for Fluminense. He started the game in a very safe way, with strong marking and still collaborated in the construction of plays with good launches. However, in some moments the defender had problems in the exit of the ball. In one of them, Bangu scored a goal. After receiving a risky ball from Nino, he took a long time to pass and ended up making a mistake in the middle. Bangu’s fast team was efficient and, in a few passes, scored. Melo was replaced at halftime by Luiz Henrique. Note: 4.5.
Felipe Melo in Fluminense x Bangu — Photo: André Durão
Another rookie of the night, the side appeared very nervous and had a very dark night at the Luso Brasileiro stadium. When activated in the attack, he had difficulties to win the duel with the right-back of Bangu, Carlos Eduardo. So he couldn’t even once equip the attackers with accurate crosses. He was replaced by Caio Paulista, who took the wing position. Note: 3.5.
Cri Silva in Fluminense x Bangu — Photo: André Durão
Much requested by the tricolor fans throughout the first half, Luiz Henrique was one of the few who were saved from Fluminense in the match. He entered the break and gave the team another face. On the right wing, he tormented the scorers with his contagious football and created chances for submissions, showing Abel that he will fight for a spot on the team. Note: 6.5.
- MARCOS FELIPE [GOL] – 6.0
- NINO [ZAG] – 5.0
- DAVID BRAZ [ZAG] – 5.5
- FELIPE MELO [ZAG] – 4.5
- SAMUEL XAVIER [LAD] – 5.0
- ANDRE [VOL] – 6.0
- YAGO FELIPE [MEI] – 5.5
- NATHAN [MEI] – 5.0
- CRIS SILVA [LAE] – 3.5
- WILLIAM MUSTACHE [ATA] – 4.5
- FRED [ATA] – 5.5
- LUIZ HENRIQUE [ATA] – 6.5
- PINEIDA [LAD] – 5.5
- CAIO PAULISTA [ATA] – 5.5
- MARTINELLI [VOL] – 5.5
- PIPE [ATA] – 5.0
“They’re screaming ‘come back, Marcão’. It’s discouraging”, evaluates Gabriel Amaral – A Voz da Torcida
