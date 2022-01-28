flying car is approved in Europe and receives certification

Created in Slovakia, the AirCar, the car that turns into an airplane, was approved after 70 hours of flight tests and more than 200 takeoffs and landings. The vehicle received the Certificate of Airworthiness from the local transport authority.

The car is integrated by a BMW engine that operates on regular gasoline and needs 2 minutes and 15 seconds to actually become an aircraft. It requires its own runway and landing as it is not able to land vertically. The AirCar has capacity for two people, with a total weight limit of 200 kg.

Check out the model in motion in the video below:

The company responsible for the project, Klein Vision, assured that the tests carried out follow the standards of Ease (European Aviation Safety Agency).

“The challenging tests included a series of flight and performance maneuvers and demonstrated surprising static and dynamic stability in aircraft mode.”

“It took a team of eight extremely competent experts and over 100,000 hours of work to convert the design sketch into applicable mathematical models,” Klein Vision said, noting that all the effort was worth it. “The AirCar certificate opens the door to mass production of efficient flying cars. It is official and also the final confirmation that our skill in mid-distance travel has changed forever.”