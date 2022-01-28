For Rose, Guilherme kicks his mother out of the house; understand · TV news

To save his marriage to Rose (Bárbara Colen), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will decide to kick Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) out of her mansion in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!. The former model believes that her mother-in-law put a bug in her purse and will go to war with the bitch. The doctor will then demand that the mother leave in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The psychoanalyst will pay for an act committed by her son in this Friday’s chapter (28). Guilherme was the one who placed the spy device, but he regretted his attitude after making peace with his wife. He then asked the mother to remove the object from the former model’s accessory.

Celina ignored the demand and hoped that Rose would find the wire to blame Guilherme and end the marriage. The woman found the device, but then Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) lied to save his son. He said it was the psychoanalyst who had put the device in his daughter-in-law’s purse.

Worried about the mess, Guilherme will ask his mother to leave the mansion while the whole situation is resolved. “You two can no longer live under the same roof,” the doctor recalls. Dissatisfied, the veteran will comply with the request, but will have it stuck in her throat.

family confusion

Celina, however, will change her mind later. In front of the whole family, she will stamp her foot: “I’m not moving out of this house at all!”. Rose won’t admit the audacity and threatens her mother-in-law: “If you don’t turn out for good, you’ll turn out for bad!”. Neném’s ex-girlfriend (Vladimir Brichta) will go to the veteran’s room and throw all her clothes in a suitcase.

The psychoanalyst will run after her daughter-in-law and provoke her: “If I weren’t so guilty at the registry office, I wouldn’t be so angry with me. Adulterous!” The character played by Bárbara Colen will be so angry that she will go after the elderly woman. Daniel and Guilherme will separate the two, and the doctor will be harsher with the mother: “You need to get out of this house. And now it’s time!”, he will demand.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela will be on the air until May, after which the station will premiere Cara e Coragem. Claudia Souto’s telenovela will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

