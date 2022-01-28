For the first time, a black woman will be nominated for the US Supreme Court

For the first time in history, a black woman must be nominated to the US Supreme Court. The confirmation of the nomination was made this Thursday (27/1) by President Joe Biden. The new minister will fill the vacancy that will be left by Stephen Breyer, whose retirement was officially announced in a letter to Biden made public also on Thursday. In a speech at the White House, the American president said that the nomination will be made in February.

The Supreme Court has nine justices. Since its creation, the court has only had five women — four white and one Hispanic — and two black men — among the 115 judges who are or have been members of the collegiate.

Biden’s possible candidates include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former assistant to Breyer who was confirmed by the Senate last June to serve on an influential US appeals court, and Leondra Kruger, which serves on the California Supreme Court. Another potential candidate is Michelle Childsa South Carolina federal district court judge, whom Biden has already appointed to the US appeals court in Washington.

There are elections for the Senate (and other positions) in the last quarter of this year. If the Democrats lose the majority in the Senate to the Republicans, it will be very difficult for Biden to nominate a minister to the Supreme Court. Therefore, Democrats, who hold a minimal majority in the Senate, must quickly confirm Biden’s choice.