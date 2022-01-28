For the first time, scientists catch orcas feeding on blue whales in brutal attacks | biodiversity

Orcas are known for their highly specialized hunting techniques and for being great predators of the seas. But now, For the first time, killer whales have been recorded hunting the largest animal on the planet: the blue whale.

According to an article published in Marine Mammal Science, pods of orcas were spotted killing and eating blue whales in three attacks off the coast of Australia. This is the first research to document this behavior.

In the study, scientists were even able to detail how orcas swim inside the blue whale’s mouth – which can reach 33 meters in length – to eat the giant mammal’s tongue. “Here we provide the first documentation of orcas killing and eating blue whales: two dead individuals, 16 days apart in 2019 and a third in 2021,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

One of the attacks was against a healthy adult whale – which was between 18 and 22 meters long – and was coordinated by at least 12 orcas, led by eight adult females and one male, reports The Guardian. The first observations were made from commercial ships and by the time the researchers approached the site, large chunks of skin and blubber had already been ripped off the blue whale and most of the dorsal fin had been bitten off.

After an hour of attacks, three female orcas lined up side by side and smacked the blue whale from the side, pushing it underwater, while two more attacked its head. Finally, an orca swam into the blue whale’s mouth and began eating its nutritionally rich tongue.

2 of 3 One of the orcas biting the mouth of a blue whale — Photo: John Daw/Marine Mammal Science One of the orcas biting the mouth of a blue whale — Photo: John Daw/Marine Mammal Science

“This is the biggest predation event on the planet: the biggest apex predator taking down the biggest prey. We don’t have dinosaurs anymore, so for me as a whale biologist and zoologist it’s an amazing thing,” study co-author Robert Pitman, a marine ecologist at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, told National Geographic.

3 of 3 Blue whale badly injured after attack, with one bone exposed — Photo: John Daw/Marine Mammal Science Blue whale badly injured after the attack, with one bone exposed — Photo: John Daw/Marine Mammal Science