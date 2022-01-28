For the first time, scientists catch orcas feeding on blue whales in brutal attacks | biodiversity

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on For the first time, scientists catch orcas feeding on blue whales in brutal attacks | biodiversity 3 Views

Orcas are known for their highly specialized hunting techniques and for being great predators of the seas. But now, For the first time, killer whales have been recorded hunting the largest animal on the planet: the blue whale.

According to an article published in Marine Mammal Science, pods of orcas were spotted killing and eating blue whales in three attacks off the coast of Australia. This is the first research to document this behavior.

In the study, scientists were even able to detail how orcas swim inside the blue whale’s mouth – which can reach 33 meters in length – to eat the giant mammal’s tongue. “Here we provide the first documentation of orcas killing and eating blue whales: two dead individuals, 16 days apart in 2019 and a third in 2021,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

One of the attacks was against a healthy adult whale – which was between 18 and 22 meters long – and was coordinated by at least 12 orcas, led by eight adult females and one male, reports The Guardian. The first observations were made from commercial ships and by the time the researchers approached the site, large chunks of skin and blubber had already been ripped off the blue whale and most of the dorsal fin had been bitten off.

After an hour of attacks, three female orcas lined up side by side and smacked the blue whale from the side, pushing it underwater, while two more attacked its head. Finally, an orca swam into the blue whale’s mouth and began eating its nutritionally rich tongue.

One of the orcas biting the mouth of a blue whale — Photo: John Daw/Marine Mammal Science

“This is the biggest predation event on the planet: the biggest apex predator taking down the biggest prey. We don’t have dinosaurs anymore, so for me as a whale biologist and zoologist it’s an amazing thing,” study co-author Robert Pitman, a marine ecologist at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, told National Geographic.

Blue whale badly injured after the attack, with one bone exposed — Photo: John Daw/Marine Mammal Science

Orcas are known to hunt large prey in coordination, similar to a pack of wolves. This study adds the planet’s largest creature to its prey list, suggesting that the The only baleen whale that manages to escape the onslaught of these predators is the adult humpback.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

In January alone, Rio has more cases of Covid than in the whole of 2020 | Rio de Janeiro

the nonumber of Covid cases in the city of Rio in the 27 first days …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved