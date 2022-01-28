‘Forget about privacy and sell your data’, says ex-CEO of Sun Microsystems – Link

Silicon Valley veteran Scott McNealy is the founder of Sun Microsystems, a maker of personal computers in the 1980s.

Like a catchphrase, the American Scott McNealy67, founder of Sun Microsystems, a maker of personal computers in Silicon Valley in the 1980s, repeated to Estadão, during a video call interview, the phrase that has made him headlines in recent years: “You have no privacy. Overcome”.

The executive, who now circulates around Silicon Valley as a guru and advisor after the sale of Sun Microsystems to Oracle in 2009, criticizes the size and power of the Big Techs (Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Facebook). For him, they have a lot of control over users’ information, taking away from them the power to decide what to do with their own personal information.

“Companies have become so big that they influence people’s daily lives,” criticizes McNealy. He says there is “excessive market power” in the technology sector, with too much power for few companies – and it is the government, a figure attacked by the executive, who calls himself a “fervent capitalist”, who must dissolve that power.

The solution, argues McNealy, lies in the startup DrumWaveborn in 2015 in Silicon Valley by two Brazilians and one Colombian with the aim of allowing users to remove their personal information from major platforms and, through a digital wallet, be able to sell it directly to other companies.

“It would be wonderful if we signed up to give away our data for a price. This is power for the consumer, not for the government or Facebook”, says he, who is a consultant for the startup, whose operations are planned to start later this year in Brazil, despite the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) prohibiting the sale of personal information. “I believe that DrumWave is heading for a super shift in the balance of power.”

Below, read the main excerpts from the interview.

Mr. was part of a major wave of tech companies in the 1980s and 1990s, and then came Facebook, Google and Amazon. What’s different?

There were many waves, like in software and PC manufacturing. Then came the internet, with Netscape and Sun Microsystems. And then came Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon, Netflix. Interestingly, with each new wave, companies get bigger. Sun Microsystems was once worth $120 billion, and that’s nothing compared to the market value of Google or Amazon. The scope is very different.

Should ‘big techs’ be tamed?

I am a fervent capitalist, which means minimal regulation and government intervention. (But) There should be some government to step in and create a safety net. Companies have become so large that they influence people’s daily lives. In my day, tech companies didn’t go to Washington.

What should be done?

We have too much market power. But how to do it? When Bill Gates and Microsoft went through one of the biggest antitrust deals in history, I wasn’t saying that Gates was a criminal, but a monopolist. You don’t put these guys in jail and you can’t punish the investors, who have done nothing wrong but invest in the potential winner. There must be some clever way to allow investors not to go bankrupt, but to eliminate the market power of these companies. They need to find a way to hit the reset button.

Mr. Who do you think the data belongs to?

Me and DrumWave (Brazilian startup that allows users to put their own personal information for sale on the network) we think differently from the rest of the companies. We think it would be wonderful if we signed up to give away our data for a price. I can decide which companies I can share my data with. That’s power for the consumer, not the government or Facebook. I believe that DrumWave is heading for a super shift in the balance of power.

What is the value of data today? It is common to hear that it is the new oil.

It’s very valuable. The problem is that, at least in the United States, digital advertising is the dominant form of advertising. And two companies, Google and Facebook, account for more than two-thirds of internet ad revenue. They get stronger with the consolidation of this data. Look at the market valuation of these companies.

How can selling one’s personal data empower someone?

In two ways: it puts money in your pocket, which makes you a more powerful consumer, making your information more valuable, as it helps companies know what to sell. And it allows you to decide not to give the data to Facebook.

How can our data be safe?

You have no privacy. And now you have to get over it. I don’t know how you can exist on the Planet without people taking data from you, because everything happens digitally today.

Is there a way to fix this?

DrumWave can. And what it does is that a company doesn’t need to have all of someone’s data, just a small part of it. Today, Google and others gather it all together and sell it for advertising.

Today, Mr. is responsible for startup Curriki, in addition to involvement with DrumWave. What are the startups of the future?

I do a lot of counseling work for companies that I think are interesting. Curriki makes free and open source presentations to enhance remote learning experiences. Another company is iCoin, which created a wallet to hold cryptocurrency and NFT assets. Another is Pure Watercraft, which builds electric boats. And it would really be nice to have a drink on a boat without the noise of the engines.

What can Silicon Valley teach the world?

You need schools, a good climate, an environment that forces people to come together and a government that is supportive at first. And governments haven’t been like that in California: they’ve become very unfriendly to business. All innovation is no longer happening in Silicon Valley, but in China and all over the world.

Last year we saw Jeff Bezos leaving Amazon. When should a founder leave your company? What is the right time?

It’s not an easy decision, but I can speak from my experience. I would have loved to continue running Sun, and I would have done a great job. Maybe we were still around today, but that’s a little arrogant of me. We were growing, gaining market share and generating cash. I could have continued, but I had kids at ages 2, 4, 6, and 8. And I didn’t want to let my wife raise them, I wanted to be there. These little “startups” were just as important as Sun. I wouldn’t trade that for anything, and I’m glad I got to spend this time with the boys.

Mr. would you have done something different?

Sure. I make mistakes every day. I can tell you how many times I’ve been wrong, but if you want to know, I can be a counselor for you. I won’t do it for free.