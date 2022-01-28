Freedom Train: Around Fifty Thousand Trucks Move to Ottawa to Demand an End to Mandatory Vaccination in Canada

by angelica ca and paulo eneas

Truckers from across Canada have been traveling to the nation’s capital, Ottawa, for days to protest against mandatory vaccinations for truck drivers crossing the Canada-US border. Truck drivers are also protesting the requirement that drivers returning from the United States who are not fully vaccinated be quarantined.

The train, named after Freedom Convoy (Leiberty Convoy) left Vancouver this Sunday (23/Jan) to protest in Ottawa this weekend. The Freedom Convoy group raised more than $3.5 million from some 46,500 donors in support of the rally.

The protest against the measures imposed under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled to arrive in Ottawa on January 30, and the following day the group will hold a mass demonstration when Parliament returns.

The organizers of the rally reported that around 50,000 heavy-duty trucks are heading to Ottawa, which far exceeds the initial expected turnout of around 2,000 trucks. “A united and free Canada can be our future, and it starts now, reminding governments that they serve the people, say truck drivers’ leaders.

Tamara Lich, organizer of the train, said in video posted on facebook that the group is on its way to Ottawa to hold a peaceful protest: “I just want to make it clear that no one on this convoy will incite violence or make threats, we are not here to do that,” Tamara Lich said in the video.

The national convoy of trucks initially started with a focus on opposing mandatory vaccines, especially those aimed at truck drivers. However, the Freedom Convoy released a list of demands, including an end to mandatory vaccinations for all Canadians. The group hopes to be served by the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once it arrives in Ottawa.

The Canadian government announced in November 2021 that all truck drivers in the country wishing to cross the US border would need to be vaccinated to avoid a 14-day quarantine. The United States also instituted its own ban on unvaccinated truck drivers on Saturday, a week after Canada implemented its policy. Source: Life Site News | Reuters | Western Standard | CTV News.

BREAKING: The number of truckers, family members and supporters descending on Ottawa is now estimated at 500,000 people 50,000+ trucks.

Yes, you read that right. Estimated half a million people.#TruckerConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom pic.twitter.com/2nZwaK9gKg — Quiggin Report Podcast (@QuigginReport) January 24, 2022

Update from Canada, a convoy of 50,000 truckers against health apartheid. pic.twitter.com/2MjBBpmUoX — RISE (@risex100) January 24, 2022

Endless freedom convoy of trucks and cars near Edmonton, Alberta 🇨🇦 on their way to Ottawa. Thank you and safe travels🙏🏻❤️#TruckerConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom #TruckerforFreedom pic.twitter.com/tc53KEWUZw — Bee Porter🇵🇱🇨🇦 (@basia_porter) January 24, 2022

