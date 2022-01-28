Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet separate | Pop & Art

Model Yasmin Brunet and surfer Gabriel Medina are no longer married. The separation was confirmed this Thursday (27) through the athlete’s advice.

The two started dating in 2020 and got married in the same year. The relationship was marred by fights with Medina’s family, especially with her mother Simone. (see video and read more below).

Yasmin made a post on Tuesday (25) to talk about the mental health of the surfer, who recently withdrew from the Hawaii World Tour.

Medina replied in a farewell tone, already using the past tense: “Thank you for everything, you were an angel in my life. I will always be grateful!”

Despite the separation, the couple’s photos and videos are still on their profiles until this Thursday morning. They also did not comment on social media about the breakup.

Remember family feud

The couple had a fight with Simone Medina, the athlete’s mother, which lasted for months.

In October of last year, the new chapter of the story involved accusations against Yasmin, who defended herself in an Instagram post on Thursday (14), and could reach justice. (read more at the end of this article).

Understand, below, the origin and development of the dispute:

Gabriel and Yasmin started dating in March 2020. Since then, the relationship between the surfer and his mother Simone has been strained.

The surfer and the model got married in January 2021. Contrary to the union, the athlete’s mother and stepfather, Charles Saldanha, cut ties with the couple and stopped following Gabriel and Yasmin on social media.

Simone said she walked away because her son’s relationship with Yasmin was controlling and that he no longer spoke to his younger sister, also a surfer Sophia.

Afterwards, Gabriel reduced the monthly payment he made to the family. According to Simone, it was not an allowance, but the payment she received as a partner in her son’s sports management company.

Gabriel and his mother settled the matter in court. He gave the family properties valued in millions of reais. On the other hand, Simone was prohibited from commercially exploiting her son’s image.

The bullshit reached the Gabriel Medina Institute, based in Praia de Maresias, in São Sebastião (SP). The organ was managed by Simone and Charles. According to her, Gabriel asked the two to resign from their positions. In September, Simone closed the institute and put the building that housed it for sale.

According to a column by journalist Leo Dias on the Metropóles news site, Gabriel blocked Simone on social media after she allegedly compared Yasmin to a porn actress and also criticized the model’s mother, Luiza Brunet, this weekend.

Also according to the publication, Yasmin and Luiza will sue Simone for defamation.

Yasmin spoke out on Instagram against other rumors and asked for respect.

On this Thursday, Yasmin published a long text on her Instagram profile in which some accusations were defended.

“I want to comment on some news that came out this week. One of them says that there would be an intimate video of me in the possession of a family member of my husband. This information is not correct. There is no such material. And there never was. However, I need to point out that , even if it existed, it’s unfortunate to want to diminish a woman exercising her sexuality”, wrote the model.

I would have nothing to be ashamed of and no woman would either. I don’t condone machismo. Just like my life also has no room for homophobia. Another lie created to attack me would be about an alleged homosexual relationship. As if living a love was something that would offend… And that kind of attitude saddens me these days. I value respect for women and for all those who live their loves.

And I’m just going public, because Gabriel and I are tired of this spectacularization of our lives. And also to put an end to these speculations and creations, which are a pitiful attempt to attack my honor. With or without video, with or without a gay relationship, I, all women and all LGBTQIA+ deserve respect.”