Gabriel Medina likes Yasmin Brunet’s post and shows peace between the two

Maturity reigns at the end of the marriage between Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet. The couple did not stop following each other on social media, did not delete the photos, did not exchange pins. On the contrary, one continues to give strength to the other, especially when it comes to work.

Yasmin is launching a hair care line called Yasmin Beauty and, in the early evening of this Thursday (27/1), in the midst of the turmoil that has become her personal life, she made a publication in Stories talking about the launch and asking to people to follow the profile of the hair products line.

Gabriel Medina, 28, and Yasmin Brunet, 33, started a relationship in March 2020, during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Before officially coming out, the couple did everything to hide their relationship. However, after being spotted in a bar, the two were no longer able to keep their relationship a secret. With the decree that forced residents of São Paulo to quarantine to contain the advance of Covid-19, Yasmin and Medina decided to isolate themselves at the Sufi's house. What appeared to be temporary, however, ended up in marriage. In December of the same year, nine months after they met, the lovebirds got married in Hawaii, without inviting relatives and friends. "We didn't talk about marriage at first, but he said he always wanted to get married. I was totally discredited in love, so I didn't even listen to it much because I thought it was 'chatty'. But today we are married and very happy. I am so grateful to have such an amazing companion by my side," Yasmin told Vogue. Weeks after the wedding, news began to emerge about a fight between the surfer and his family. According to a report in the Extra newspaper, Medina's parents did not approve of his marriage to Brunet. On social media, things started to get more and more tense. Medina's family began to pin the couple, who consequently responded in kind. In 2021, the spouses regained the spotlight after picking a fight with the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB). The entity did not allow Yasmin to accompany her husband in Tokyo. Medina even said that he wouldn't do well in competitions if he didn't have his beloved by his side. The athlete ended up being eliminated in the semifinals and the model stated that this would not have happened if she had been with him. The situation aroused love and hate among Brazilians. While some accused Yasmin of disrupting Gabriel's performance, others cheered for the couple. After facing ups and downs in recent years, the surfer decided to take a break from his career and explained that he needs to take care of his mental health. With that, the athlete will be out of the World Surf League (WSL). On social media, Brunet revealed that her husband is undergoing treatment. "You'll come out of this much better, I'm sure of that," he said. In January 2022, however, the couple's marriage came to an end. According to journalist Leo Dias, Yasmin and Medina would still be together by appearances, but living in different places.

In the professional profile, she also made a post in the feed with her photo and the caption: “Mermaids, are you ready?”. Gabriel Medina liked the post, showing that it gives strength to the ex’s new job and that the couple ended in peace.

