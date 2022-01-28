Gameplay of the canceled game is released

Star Wars 1313, a game from the Star Wars universe announced at E3 2012, was canceled after Disney acquired LucasArts in 2013. Now, YouTube channel The Vault has posted gameplay footage of the title showing Boba Fett walking through unfinished levels. .

The video reveals numerous scenes of the character exploring the scenarios, participating in chases on top of buildings, interacting with the other elements present in the environment and with a soundtrack and recorded voices. Check out what the title would look like if it had seen the light of day:

In the content, more scenes and combats in the early stages of development of Star Wars 1313 are also shown. However, there are rumors that a Mandalorian game, inspired by the Disney+ series, replace the project after the production’s growth in popularity on the streaming platform. The game would even use the assets shown above.

No Star Wars 1313, but seven Star Wars games on the way

EA revealed to be working on a new Star Wars JEDI and two more titles from the Star Wars universe recently. Fans of the franchise will be pretty busy if they want to be a part of all the adventures on the way. In total, there are seven IP-inspired games to be released. Look!