Germany and US use Russian pipeline as diplomatic weapon – News

The United States and Germany warned the Russia on Thursday that the important Nord Stream 2 pipeline is at stake if it invades Ukraine, while the White House expressed hope for a diplomatic exit despite Moscow’s cold statements.

The fate of this controversial Russian-German gas pipeline, never welcomed by the United States but concluded with Berlin’s blessing, will certainly be at the center of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Washington on February 7 to meet with US President Joe Biden.

Stepping up its diplomatic offensive, the United States convened an open meeting at the UN Security Council for next Monday on Russia’s “threatening behavior” in hopes of winning a conviction, although Moscow could veto any resolution.

Biden also spoke by phone with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday and said the United States was considering giving him more financial support after the $650 million he sent. in military assistance last year.





Biden “reaffirmed the readiness of the United States, along with its allies and partners, to respond decisively if Russia invades Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.

The United States has warned Russia that there will be quick and severe consequences if it invades Ukraine, after Moscow sent about 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border since late 2021.









Nord Stream 2











Germany, after an ambiguous attitude in recent weeks, sought to clarify the country’s position on Thursday. “We are working on a strong sanctions package” with Western allies in this case, covering several aspects, “including the Nord Stream 2“, declared Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Parliament.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Germany built despite criticism from the United States and Eastern European countries, will more than double the supply of Russian natural gas to the German economy.

In Washington, Victoria Nuland, third in the State Department hierarchy, said she was confident an invasion would prevent Germany from activating the multibillion-dollar project, which was completed in September but still requires testing and regulatory approval.

“If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not go ahead,” Nuland told reporters.

The United States-led NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) military alliance has put 8,500 soldiers on standby to deal with crisis in Ukrainea scenario reminiscent of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.









Russian answer











Russia denies any invasion plan, but considers itself threatened by NATO expansion over the past 20 years, as well as Western support for neighboring Ukraine. Last month, Moscow demanded broad security guarantees from the West, including that Ukraine is never allowed to join NATO.

Washington responded Wednesday in coordination with NATO partners, saying Ukraine had the right to determine its own allies, but offering Russia a dialogue on missile deployment in the region and other mutual concerns.

On Thursday, senior officials in Moscow said their main concerns had not been addressed, but they did not rule out further talks. “You can’t say that our views were taken into account,” said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin.

Russian diplomacy chief Sergei Lavrov also pointed to the absence of a “positive response” to Russia’s main demand, although he did not close the door on dialogue. Nuland stressed that “only one person decides in Moscow, and that person is President Putin.” “The ball is in his court,” he said.









Chinese influence











China has for the first time positioned itself in this crisis, aligning itself with Russia and urging the United States to take the Kremlin’s security concerns “seriously”. In response, the White House urged Beijing to try to avoid confrontation.

“We urge Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to encourage diplomacy, because if there is a conflict in Ukraine, it will not be good for China either,” Nuland warned.

There was concern on the streets of Kiev that Ukraine had been forgotten amid high-level talks between Russia, NATO and the US.





“The United States is provoking Russia, and Russia is provoking the United States. And somewhere in the middle is Ukraine,” Dmytro Sylenko, a 23-year-old businessman, told AFP. “What matters to me is that there is peace. I don’t care about the rest,” he continued.

Despite the escalation of the crisis in recent months, Ukraine has been the focus of tensions since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, which escalated the conflict between pro-Western authorities in Kiev and pro-Moscow separatists in the eastern Donbas region. , a clash that left more than 13,000 dead.

In a meeting on Wednesday in Paris, Ukrainian and Russian representatives, accompanied by Germans and French, committed themselves to the “unconditional respect for the ceasefire” decreed in the region and scheduled a new meeting for the beginning of February.

Zelensky’s office praised in a statement the “constructive character” of the meeting and the agreement for the parties to return to dialogue.



