Get rid of sore throat with a product that everyone has at home

With variations in temperatures and, unfortunately, in the face of the epidemiological picture of flu and covid-19, sore throats are frequent. The problem is that it is difficult to understand what the real cause of the discomfort is, given so many possibilities. However, some homemade recipes can greatly alleviate the symptom of pain and irritation, regardless of the health condition.

See too: Gut stuck? Find out which foods solve the problem

Sore throat can have many different origins. The mucosa of the pharynx or larynx dries out and ends up inflamed or irritated due to temperature variations. Dust, bacteria and viruses are also agents that cause throat inflammation. This inflammation is nothing more than your body reacting against the presence of a foreign body or pathological agent. The pain is uncomfortable and, in some cases, needs treatment with specific medications.

Home treatments can be used both to combat and prevent the problem. Below, you can check out some of the best homemade tips to get rid of a sore throat.

Home remedies to reduce sore throat and sore throat

Below you can see some of the main tips to get rid of a sore throat once and for all. Remembering that all homemade solutions do not replace medical indication or guidance. Therefore, if symptoms persist, seek professional help.

Check out the tricks to treat a sore throat at home:

water and lemon

Gargle with a glass of warm water, with the juice of 1 lemon and a pinch of salt. Just gargle for 2 minutes, 2 times a day until the pain subsides.

pomegranate peel

Gargle with pomegranate peel tea. In this case, you need to boil 6 g of pomegranate peels with 150 ml of water. Strain the mixture, wait for it to cool and gargle while still warm.

Vitamin C

Drink acerola or orange juice daily. These fruits help with sore throats as they are rich in vitamin C.

Honey

Use honey spray with propolis. Apply the spray, which can be purchased at the pharmacy, between 3 and 4 times a day until the pain disappears.

Propolis

Take 1 spoon of honey with 5 drops of propolis extract per day. Do this until the symptom disappears.

warm water and salt

Dissolve a spoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds. Repeat the process three times.