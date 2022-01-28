Ghost debut new song Kaisarion at first show since 2020

Ghost played their first show since March 2020 last Tuesday (25th). The performance was held at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada, in the United States, and was part of a co-headlining tour with Volbeat. , which runs through the country until March.

The tour also doubles as a sort of “warm-up tour” for the group before releasing their new album. Entitled “Impera”, the work goes public on March 11.

The show featured a few firsts. The most notorious was the opening “Kaisarion”, which will be on “Impera” and has not yet been released as a single. The already revealed “Hunter’s Moon” and the cover of “Enter Sandman” (Metallica), featured on the tribute album “The Metallica Blacklist”, were also performed live for the first time.

Photo: @thebandghost / Instagram

Before Ghost, Volbeat also played a show marked by some new songs in their repertoire. “Temple of Ekur”, “Becoming”, “The Devil Rages On” and “The Sacred Stones”, performed for the first time, are part of “Servant of the Mind”, an album released by the band in December last year. The two bands played 16 songs each. The Twin Temple was the opening attraction.

Photo: Britt Bowman @britt_bowman / Instagram @volbeat

See, below, repertoires (via Setlist.fm) and videos of Ghost and Volbeat concerts in Reno, USA.

Ghost and Volbeat live

ghost

Repertoire

Kaisarion rats From the Pinnacle to the Pit Mary on a Cross Devil Church cirice Hunter’s Moon faith Helvetesfönster Year Zero Ritual Mummy Dust Kiss the Go-Goat Encore: Enter Sandman (Metallica cover) Encore: Dance Macabre Encore: Square Hammer

videos

“Kaisarion”

“Kaisarion” + “Rats”

“Hunter’s Moon”

“Helvetesfönster” / “Year Zero”

“Enter Sandman”

volbeat

Repertoire

Temple of Ekur Pelvis on Fire Doc Holliday Lola Montez Sad Man’s Tongue Becoming Last Day Under the Sun Wait a Minute My Girl black rose shotgun blues The Devil’s Bleeding Crown The Devil Rages On The Sacred Stones Seal the Deal die to live Still Counting

videos

“The Temple of Ekur”

“Becoming”

“Last Day Under the Sun”

“The Devil Rages On”

