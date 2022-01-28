Ghost debut new song Kaisarion at first show since 2020

Ghost played their first show since March 2020 last Tuesday (25th). The performance was held at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada, in the United States, and was part of a co-headlining tour with Volbeat. , which runs through the country until March.
The tour also doubles as a sort of “warm-up tour” for the group before releasing their new album. Entitled “Impera”, the work goes public on March 11.
The show featured a few firsts. The most notorious was the opening “Kaisarion”, which will be on “Impera” and has not yet been released as a single. The already revealed “Hunter’s Moon” and the cover of “Enter Sandman” (Metallica), featured on the tribute album “The Metallica Blacklist”, were also performed live for the first time.
Before Ghost, Volbeat also played a show marked by some new songs in their repertoire. “Temple of Ekur”, “Becoming”, “The Devil Rages On” and “The Sacred Stones”, performed for the first time, are part of “Servant of the Mind”, an album released by the band in December last year. The two bands played 16 songs each. The Twin Temple was the opening attraction.
See, below, repertoires (via Setlist.fm) and videos of Ghost and Volbeat concerts in Reno, USA.
Ghost and Volbeat live
ghost
Repertoire
- Kaisarion
- rats
- From the Pinnacle to the Pit
- Mary on a Cross
- Devil Church
- cirice
- Hunter’s Moon
- faith
- Helvetesfönster
- Year Zero
- Ritual
- Mummy Dust
- Kiss the Go-Goat
- Encore: Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)
- Encore: Dance Macabre
- Encore: Square Hammer
videos
“Kaisarion”
“Kaisarion” + “Rats”
“Hunter’s Moon”
“Helvetesfönster” / “Year Zero”
“Enter Sandman”
volbeat
Repertoire
- Temple of Ekur
- Pelvis on Fire
- Doc Holliday
- Lola Montez
- Sad Man’s Tongue
- Becoming
- Last Day Under the Sun
- Wait a Minute My Girl
- black rose
- shotgun blues
- The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
- The Devil Rages On
- The Sacred Stones
- Seal the Deal
- die to live
- Still Counting
videos
“The Temple of Ekur”
“Becoming”
“Last Day Under the Sun”
“The Devil Rages On”
Watch an interview with Jon Larsen, drummer for Volbeat!
