Globo avoids a new Club World Cup and closes the transmission of the Brazilian Supercup · TV News

To avoid surprises, Globo has already closed with the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) the broadcast of the Supercopa do Brasil , on February 20, between Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro. The game is scheduled to take place in Brasília (DF), at the Mané Garrincha stadium, but may change cities due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

The time is not yet closed and must be decided according to Globo’s strategy for the match, which will take place on a Sunday. In 2021, the Brazilian Supercup was at 11 am. As the 4pm slot, traditional for football, will be occupied until April by The Masked Singer Brasil, a change in the schedule would have to happen.

The other two finals of the Supercopa do Brasil took place in Brasília. In 2020, the stadium was packed with Flamengo fans, as the federal capital is a stronghold for Rubro-Negro. However, the Federal District Government did not release an audience for the match because of the high of Covid-19. The match may change cities in the next few days.

According to the TV news, as in previous years, the CBF will pay the tournament broadcast costs. The confederation contracts, manages and produces all the content and delivers it to the rights holder, which in this case is Globo. In addition to open TV, the match will also be shown on SporTV on pay TV.

Unlike what happened in the Club World Cup, which the Band took, Globo took advantage of the good relationship with the highest national football entity for the Supercup. Other CBF tournaments are being negotiated. One of them is the women’s version of the Supercopa do Brasil, which will be played for the first time in 2022. Globo confirmed the purchase of the Supercup in the half-time between Ecuador x Brazil for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers this Thursday (27).

Globo has an important product in the men’s Supercopa do Brasil. Last year, the game between Flamengo and Palmeiras scored almost 20 audience points in São Paulo, at a time that Globo struggles to exceed 10. In Rio de Janeiro, the match was close to 30 points.

If nothing changes, Galvão Bueno should narrate, as he has done for the last two years. The number 1 announcer has only played for the Brazilian national team and special events in Globo’s football. The Supercup fits into this category.