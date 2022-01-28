Government discards fund to lower fuel prices and Guedes wants to relieve only diesel – 01/27/2022 – Mercado

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided to discard the proposal to create a stabilization fund to directly interfere with fuel prices, and Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) now wants to try to limit the tax cut and exempt only diesel.

The creation of the fund had already been the subject of disagreements between two wings of the government. The Civil House, from which the idea of ​​reducing federal taxes on fuels came from, aligned itself with Guedes’ position, against the initiative.

In the case of the broad exemption of taxes on fuels and electricity, the Minister of Economy withdrew from his initial support for the measure, which could cost around R$ 70 billion to the Union’s coffers, and defended something localized.

After successive warnings from technicians in his portfolio, the minister seeks to implement a tax cut only on diesel, which would reduce the impact to around R$ 20 billion.

A new meeting between technicians should be held this Friday (28) to analyze the numbers and advance the discussions.

In the negotiations, Guedes claimed that the stabilization fund is unfeasible, given its high cost and ineffectiveness. The Civil House, on the other hand, considers it impractical to implement the measure now.

On another front, ministers Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour), Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) and Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) had been insisting on reserving resources to tackle the rise in diesel prices.

The Civil House, led by Ciro Nogueira, warned the president that it is difficult for the idea to get off the ground.

More than allying with Guedes, Nogueira wants to focus on the main point of the proposal, which is to promote the reduction of federal taxes and avoid noise, evaluate members of the government.

Benefit from the tax cut will be quickly annulled by readjustments, say technicians

The Economy Minister initially espoused Bolsonaro’s desire to cut taxes and did not oppose the idea, according to his interlocutors. The assessment in Guedes’ closest circle was that it is not possible to “cross your arms” in the face of the risk of an inflation peak at the height of the election campaign.

In recent days, however, technicians have intensified arguments to Guedes that the loss of revenue is significant, while the benefits are quickly nullified by other readjustments.

Members of Guedes’ team recall that, in May 2018, the Michel Temer government (MDB) set aside almost BRL 10 billion to pay a BRL 0.46 discount on the price of a liter of diesel, in reaction to the truck drivers’ strike. Prices fell in June, but rose again the following month.

Therefore, the measure is far from being unanimous among members of the economic team. Among those who oppose it, it is said that the discussions continue and will only end with the effective publication of the measure in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette).

The fund, in turn, was already facing fierce opposition from the entire economic team, which considers the mechanism a real interference in prices, with high chances of being a failure.

Oil royalties, which could fund the mechanism, reached a record level in 2021 – of BRL 39.6 billion. Even so, the economic team remains against the idea and says that it would just throw money away in the face of rising prices in the international market.

Technicians argue that, as the fuel market is very large, companies could increase the readjustments or their profit margins, betting that the government would do everything to contain the increases for consumers.

In practice, according to members of the economic team, the cost of funding the onslaught may rise to levels that are currently difficult to predict even by government technicians.

The defending ministers, in turn, claimed that the prospect of rising oil prices on the international market –incorporated by Petrobras in its pricing policy– demands an attitude from the government that goes beyond cutting taxes.

The combination of measures, according to the favorable wing, would be decisive to achieve the desired relief in the pockets of consumers without intervening in Petrobras. During the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT), the artificial containment of readjustments by the company scratched its reputation and mobilized investors to sue the company, seeking compensation for the losses.

For the fund’s operation, the enthusiastic wing defended the allocation not only of oil royalties, but also of special participations and dividends from Petrobras. These are revenues that today already enter the National Treasury’s single box, which would be understaffed.

Minister fears changes made by Congress in the fuel PEC

The creation of the fund also faced another technical hurdle: the expense associated with the measure would need to be outside the scope of the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the advance of expenses to inflation.

Guedes does not want to move the ceiling because he considers it an extremely risky move in an election year.

In 2021, the processing of the PEC dos Precatórios, initially sent to postpone the payment of judicial debts, also ended up changing the correction of the rule, in a process that generated noise in the financial market and boosted the dollar and interest.

A new move to the ceiling could increase uncertainty in an already turbulent year because of the elections.

The economic team’s fear is that Congress will take advantage of the text to make broader changes, without the government having veto power. The text of a constitutional amendment, after being approved in two rounds in the Chamber and Senate, is promulgated directly by the Legislature.

For this reason, the decision to deal with the reduction of taxes via PEC is being criticized by technicians in the economic area, who fear losing the reins of negotiation.

At Palácio do Planalto, in turn, the option for the PEC is to prevent the measure from being used against Bolsonaro’s candidacy in the elections, since the electoral law prohibits the granting of new benefits in the year of the election.

The political wing of the government wants to accelerate the approval of the PEC and intends to close the text next week. The idea under discussion is that the proposal contains triggers for the tax cut, to be triggered in case prices reach a certain level, for example – although the exact mechanism is still under study.

The proposal will be presented by a congressman in the Senate. The initial idea is that it is Alexandre Silveira (PSD), legal director of the House and substitute for Antônio Anastasia (PSD-MG), who was appointed minister of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors).

According to palace assistants, the government will take the measure through the Legislature due to the election year, to avoid questioning that there were actions with the objective of garnering votes.