Government evaluates 4th dose for elderly and health professionals

The Ministry of Health evaluates applying a fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the elderly and health professionals. The second booster dose has already been applied to immunosuppressed people over 18 years of age since the end of December.

The expansion of the public occurs in the face of the explosion of cases of Ômicron, which broke a record this Wednesday, 27. In 24 hours, the country registers almost 220,000 known cases of the new coronavirus. The information is from GloboNews.

This Friday, 28, Members of the Technical Advisory Board on Covid-19 Immunization (Ctai) will meet in Brasília to discuss the matter.

Other countries, such as Chile and Israel, already apply the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid. Germany and the United States are discussing the possibility of this extra application.

A survey carried out by the Poder360 website reveals that half of the elderly have already taken the booster. Of the 31 million people aged 60 and over, 18 million have already received the additional immunizer.

The rise in cases of covid-19 has overloaded the public health system of several states, such as São Paulo.

In the last 30 days, the moving average of patients admitted to intensive care units with covid-19 in Greater São Paulo tripled.

The numbers that include the capital of São Paulo show that on December 24, 2021, Greater SP had an average of 594 patients hospitalized in ICUs, but a month later, on January 24, this number jumped to 1,779 hospitalized.