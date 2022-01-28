Great Wall Motors arrives in Brazil betting on hybrid SUVs and pickups

Great Wall Motors (GWM) made its debut in Brazil on Thursday (27). The Chinese company held an event for the official presentation of the brand in the Brazilian market – the ceremony took place at its factory, located in Iracemápolis (SP). The place is an old acquaintance of Brazilians. After all, the premises carried the Mercedes-Benz logo until the end of last year, until its sale to the Chinese giant.

Which models will the Iracemápolis plant produce? And the first one offered in our market? Such questions were left unanswered in this first presentation. The brand, however, says it will focus on the SUV and pickup market (which is no surprise), following the results of preference surveys carried out with the Brazilian consumer. According to GWM studies, 26% of Brazilians want SUVs, while 25% point to pickup trucks as their preference.

In addition, every car sold here will have smart connectivity and features. Such as 5G technology, semi-autonomous driving (level 2), artificial intelligence and voice commands for various vehicle functions. However, the company made it clear what its main ambition is here in Brazil: to be a leader in the sustainable vehicle segment.

More details

This means that Great Wall will not sell models equipped only with a combustion engine. In principle, the first launch of Great Wall will take place later this year, in the last quarter, coming from China. Oswaldo Ramos, commercial director of the Great Wall (ex-Ford), says that it will be an unprecedented model – its launch will take place in April, in China. Subsequently, in the second half of 2023, the factory begins production.

As said, the names of the models have not yet been revealed – although much has already been speculated about. But Great Wall’s plan calls for the launch of ten models by 2025 – all hybrids. The company will sell models from three of the four brands that are under its umbrella:

Haval – smart SUVs;

Tank – Luxury SUVs with high off-road capability;

Poer – smart pickups.

Further on, 100% electric models, which are currently under development, should arrive. But this should only happen when Great Wall understands that the charging network is already mature in the country. For a more distant future, the plan already foresees the commercialization of hydrogen cell models, which are still in an initial stage of research and development.