Guarani scores two goals and beats São Paulo in Paulistão’s debut – 01/27/2022

The debut of Paulistão reserved two goals for Guarani. Leaving the feet of Lucão do Break and Diogo Mateus, the balls in the net ensured the bugrina victory over São Paulo, in Campinas (SP), by 2 to 1. Calleri, with a header, scored for the tricolor team.

Even with the debut of four reinforcements (Rafinha, Alisson, Patrick and Nikão), São Paulo had many difficulties in creating, something that already happened last season. Guarani, on the other hand, bet on counterattacks, with Lucão do Break taking a big advantage over São Paulo.

In the next round, Guarani will visit Bragantino on Monday (31), at 8 pm (GMT). The day before, São Paulo receives Ituano, at 16:00 (Brasília time), in the first match at Morumbi of the season.

The best: Lucão do Break

The forward gave the São Paulo defense a lot of work in the first half. Combining strength with speed, Lucão created the main chances for Guarani in the initial stage. If the goal did not come out after a cross for Diogo Mateus, it came when Lucão himself risked the corner of the area and hit Tiago Volpi’s angle.

The worst: Diego Costa

Cast in place of Miranda, spared after returning from covid-19, the defender had many difficulties in marking the opposing striker.

Ceni changes scheme, but São Paulo maintains 2021 problems

The reinforcements hired for the season allowed Rogério Ceni to change São Paulo’s tactical scheme. If in 2021 the coach almost always played in a 4-4-2, against Guarani the team was positioned in a 4-3-3, with Alisson and Gabriel Sara more advanced in the middle, with Rigoni and Nikão open in the attack and Calleri centralized. .

The change was not enough to correct problems that have accompanied São Paulo since last season. The lack of chemistry and the low pace of play at the beginning of the season can help to explain, but they are not enough to blame for the lack of creativity seen by Rogério Ceni’s team in the Princess’ Golden Earring.

São Paulo finished the first without practically scaring the goalkeeper Kozlinski. The best chance was an unassuming shot by Gabriel Sara, which the archer chose to palm for a corner. Aside from that, what we saw were a few attempts at the table and little speed to overcome the marking. There were seven dribbles attempted and only four successful. It was left to São Paulo to abuse the crosses to the area, almost always removed without difficulty by the bugrina defense.

Guarani gains space and opens the scoring with a great goal

The beginning of the first half indicated that São Paulo would control the game. The table attempts with Rigoni, Calleri and Alisson forced Guarani to retreat and leave the ball with the tricolor team. For many times, defenders Diego Costa and Léo started the move already inside the opponent’s field.

But as São Paulo started showing signs that it wouldn’t scare, Guarani started to come out for the game. The midfielders started to advance and the long shots gave way to quick passes and lateral plays.

In attack, Lucão do Break was a job for the defense of São Paulo. Before opening the scoring with a great goal, he had already created a cross that Diogo Mateus headed badly and missed. In the 38th minute, Alisson tried to play in defense of São Paulo, Lucão do Break disarmed him with extreme ease and kicked from the corner of the area to hit Volpi’s angle and open the score.

São Paulo suffers with the marking of the Guarani

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Guarani pulled back their lines even further. The bugrina team gave all space to São Paulo up to a few meters beyond the central circle of the field. It was only at this point that the first attempt at a boat arrived.

The strategy proved to be quite correct. With the compact lines, Guarani prevented dribbling attempts from São Paulo. Rogério Ceni’s team tried to reverse the game from one side to the other in search of space, but almost always without success.

The best chance was once again with Gabriel Sara. At 18 minutes, the midfielder started through the middle, but ended up kicking weakly for the easy defense of Kozlinski.

Bet on the counterattack leads Guarani to the second goal

With the compact lines behind, Guarani bet on the counterattack to try to decide the match against São Paulo. And that’s exactly how the team from Campinas created the play for the second goal.

In the 19th minute, Yago took off on the right and found Person in the middle. Shirt 8 tried to get past Rodrigo Nestor, but ended up knocked down in front of the area. In the charge, Diogo Mateus scored another beautiful goal for Guarani.

São Paulo, in short, bothers, but it’s not worth it

São Paulo barely had a clear chance to close the gap. In the 22nd minute, Alisson was leaving the Guarani area when he was brought down by Ronald. Referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira scored the penalty, and Reinaldo positioned himself to try to score the first for the Tricolor.

Before the full-back took the kick, VAR disallowed the bid. The footage showed that Alisson was offside at the beginning of the play that resulted in the penalty.

Alisson and Patrick stand out among the reinforcements

Of the signings made for the season, Rogério Ceni did not just use goalkeeper Jandrei. Rafinha, Nikão and Alisson started the match as starters, while Patrick came on in the second half.

Patrick only played 29 minutes, but it was enough to get attention. It was his cross for Calleri’s goal, in the 34th minute. The move came after an exchange of passes with Reinaldo. The former Inter player overcame the marking and threw it perfectly into the head of shirt 9.

Alisson was another who stood out, but ended up being marked by the mistake that resulted in the first goal of Guarani. Aside from that, shirt 12 was the one who tried the most in the first half, either with crosses on the right or with tables in the middle. He also conceded a penalty that was disallowed for offside.

Guarani gives up the game, and São Paulo tries to equalize

The tactic of retreating the mark worked for Guarani during most of the game. But when São Paulo reduced the disadvantage, the bugrino team didn’t know what to do. Rogério Ceni took Éder and Patrick to the field, which ended up increasing the number of players inside the area and giving mobility to the sides.

With that, the Guarani defense was forced to open for the marking to protect the sides. The change created spaces for São Paulo, which narrowly missed a draw. In the 39th minute, Alisson turned over the marking and kicked from distance, almost hitting the angle.

São Paulo performance: lack of creativity hinders debut

São Paulo started the match betting on the fast tables with Calleri as pivot. With the change in Guarani’s marking, the tricolor team started to try to play on the sides, almost always with easy crosses for the Bugrina defense to keep away. In the second half, Ceni put Éder in place of Gabriel Sara and Patrick in place of Nikão. The changes left the Guarani area with more players and forced the bugrina defense to leave holes to mark the sides. That’s how Patrick crossed Calleri’s head, to score São Paulo’s only goal in the match.

Guarani’s performance: team on the attack after São Paulo’s lack of definition

Guarani started the match betting on long throws. As it was realized that São Paulo would not scare little, the team started to go out more for the attack. The midfielders advanced and the team started to bet on quick passes and plays on the sides. The strategy resulted in the best chances of the first half.

End of the taboo in Campinas

Today’s victory ends a nearly 25-year-old taboo for Guarani. The last time the club from Campinas had beaten São Paulo as home team was on May 17, 1997. Curiously, the coach of that Guarani was Muricy Ramalho, currently in the technical coordination of São Paulo.

match chronology

Guarani opened the scoring with Lucão do Break, in the 38th minute of the first half. At 21 of the second stage, Diogo Mateus extended the score. São Paulo scored in the 34th minute, with Jonathan Calleri.

DATASHEET:

GUARANI 2 x 1 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Paulistão 1st round

Date and time: January 27, 2022 (Thursday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Princess Gold Earring, in Campinas (SP)

Public: 5,458 people

Income: BRL 136,360.00

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira

Auxiliaries: Neuza Inês Back and Anderson José de Moraes Coelho

VAR: Vinicius Furlan

goals: Lucão do Break (38’/Q1) and Diogo Mateus (21’/Q2), for Guarani; Calleri (34’/2nd), for Sao Paulo

Yellow cards: Leo for Sao Paulo

red cards: –

GUARANI: Kozlinski; Diogo Mateus, Ernando, Derlan, Eliel (João Victor); Bruno Silva, Madison (Giovanni Augusto), Eduardo Person (Caio); Yago (Ronald), Júlio César (Maxwell) and Lucão do Break. Coach: Daniel Paulista

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo, Reinaldo (Welington); Gabriel Neves (Rodrigo Nestor), Gabriel Sara (Éder), Alisson; Nikão (Patrick), Rigoni (Marquinhos) and Calleri. Coach: Rogerio Ceni