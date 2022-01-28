Headphones on sale at Amazon, learn how to buy yours (there’s a coupon!)

Amazon has great deals headset for people who are looking for a device to listen to their favorite music with good sound quality. The offers are valid until the 31st of January, so if you are interested in any of the headphones, don’t leave it for later so you don’t miss this opportunity.

Not to be left out, just click on the links below the product description. In addition, Amazon is offering BRL 15 off who to use the coupon for GIZMODO15. Coupon is valid for purchases over BRL 30. Enjoy!!

I2GO PRO Sport Extreme Bluetooth Headset

The I2GO Pro bluetooth headset has a magnetic attachment and comes with three sizes of in-ear silicones for greater user comfort. In addition, the device comes equipped with an 80mAh battery that allows 5 hours of music playback and 120hrs in Standby mode. The headphones still have a strong PVC cable and high sound quality. Price BRL 119.

Know more!

TWS Air Studio Go I2GO PRO

The TWS Air Studio Go Wireless Headphone has excellent sound quality and a special sound treatment with bass frequencies making them clearer and more defined. The device’s battery has autonomy for up to 15 hours of playback. Another interesting feature is active noise cancellation, which allows the user to listen to their music without being disturbed by external noises. The product costs BRL 249 on Amazon.

Check out more information!

Philips Sport BT Headphone

The bluetooth headphone has good sound quality, water resistance and power autonomy of up to 20 hours of audio playback. The device has a supra-aural format and is built to ensure maximum comfort to the user even after several hours of use. The headphone price is: BRL 149.

Know more!

I2GO PRO Sport Extreme Bluetooth

This bluetooth headset is designed for users who want to pack their sports activities with their favorite music. The device has excellent audio quality, flexible hooks to prevent falls during physical activities. The headphones have autonomy for up to 05h of playback and cost BRL 89.

Check out more information!