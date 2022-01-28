Health – Published the correction of the selection process for temporary hiring of health professionals – Government of the State of Rondônia

The State Department of Health (Sesau), in partnership with the State Superintendence of Personnel Management (Segep), clarifies that candidates who have applied for the selection process for hiring health professionals who will attend health units in Buritis, Cacoal , Extrema, Porto Velho and São Francisco do Guaporé, must make a new registration available in the rectification of the public notice.

1,299 vacancies will be offered for positions in the administrative and health areas. Enrollment must be carried out in two stages.

1st stage: partial and eliminatory, through the portal https://emergencial.sesau.ro.gov.br/ where the candidate will register with personal and curriculum information.

2nd stage: of an eliminatory nature of the analysis of titles, with the following documents, which must be sent by the candidate’s email in a single PDF file format, to the email: [email protected]

Registration begins at 10 am local time on January 27, 2022. The first stage closes on January 30 (Sunday).