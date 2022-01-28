Holocaust Remembrance Day: Discover 5 Films to Understand the Meaning of the Day

The International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust is celebrated on January 27, in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution passed in 2005.

The celebration of the chosen date marks the release of prisoners of the biggest Nazi death camp, Auschwitz. Through this initiative, it is requested that actions be carried out to educate the new generations about the history of the Holocaust, acting against racism, prejudice, anti-Semitism and intolerance.

76 years ago, divisions of the Red Army, from the then Soviet Union, freed some of the last prisoners of this concentration camp.

At least one million people were killed in the gas chambers and crematoria of Auschwitz. In total, it is estimated that the Nazi regime murdered about 6 million Jews, among men, women and children, during the Second World War.

“Anti-Semitism is the oldest, most persistent and rooted form of racism and religious persecution in the world”, says António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, about the consequences of the Holocaust, massacre led by Adolf Hitler.

According to information from UN News, the UN chief also highlights that this year’s date is observed in the context of a “alarming rise in antisemitism“. He also considers that the world is witnessing the “proliferation of neo-Nazi groups”, “attempts to rewrite history and distort the facts of the Holocaust” and warns that the “intolerance spreads at the speed of light over the Internet”.

Some films portray the persecution of Jews, who lived in deplorable living conditions, enslaved to death in concentration camps or constantly on the run.

To celebrate the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, discover cinematographic works that address the period.

5 movies to understand the Holocaust

1. The Diary of Anne Frank (1959)

George Stevens’ drama is based on fact, with information coming from the diary that Anne Frank wrote during the period that she was hidden in the attic of a store, along with her family.

The young Jewish girl spent two years in hiding and died at age 15 in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945.

2. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

The film takes place during World War II and tells the story of the friendship of an Aryan child and a child of Jewish descent. Shmuel lives in the concentration camp where his friend Bruno’s father works. The two go through difficulties in the concentration field and discover that they are from “enemy” ethnicities.

3. Life is Beautiful (1997)

“A Vida é Bela” is directed by Roberto Benigni and won three Oscars in 1999. The plot takes place in Italy, where Guido, the main character, is taken to a concentration camp along with his son. Mixing comedy and drama, and wanting to spare the child the suffering, Guido makes the boy believe they are in a game.

4. The Pianist (2002)

The film tells the story of the Polish-Jewish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman, who escapes death several times during the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939. In search of food and protection, Szpilman goes into hiding in abandoned buildings and houses of non-Jewish friends until Germany’s defeat in World War II.

The plot was nominated for seven categories in the Oscar, winning Best Director, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

5. Olga (2004)

Based on facts, the Brazilian film stars Camila Morgado, Caco Ciocler, Osmar Prado and Fernanda Montenegro and is directed by Jayme Monjardim. The feature film narrates the biography of Olga Benário Prestes, a German activist who is deported to Germany during the Vargas government.

Olga is sent to a concentration camp, where she gives birth to her daughter, the fruit of her relationship with the communist leader. Luis Carlos Prestes. The film depicts the family’s years of suffering.