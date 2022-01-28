Honda takes two cars off the line in Brazil at once; see which

THE Honda announced the end of production of two cars in Brazil: the WR-V subcompact SUV and the HR-V compact SUV. According to the automaker, the sale of the models, which will have their current prices maintained, will continue as long as stocks are available.

Honda’s explanation for the withdrawal of the two models is the repositioning of the brand in Brazil, which began with the launch of the new generation of Honda City, which now has, in addition to the sedan version, a hatch variant. In fact, it was this same strategy that caused the “death” of Fit, a success in the national market for years.

With values ​​compatible with SUVs, it is clear that the City will fill the gap left by these vehicles, especially in the case of the HR-V, which will gain a new generation in Brazil in 2022, bigger and positioned to fight with SUVs like Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Taos.

The WR-V was nothing more than an “adventurous” Fit, but it didn’t make the same success as its branded brother (Image: Disclosure / Honda)

It is worth remembering that this reformulation in Honda’s car line began in 2021, with the “retirement” of the national Honda Civic, which will now be imported from the United States and also launched in 2022.

As for a possible replacement for the WR-V, Honda does not confirm, but there is an expectation for the launch of a new compact SUV that can fight with other models on the market, such as Volkswagen T-Cross and Jeep Renegade.

Source: UOL Cars

