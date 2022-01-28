Honda withdraws models of line cars in Brazil; know what they are

Honda announced the end of production of two car models in Brazil: the WR-V subcompact SUV and the HR-V compact SUV. According to the company, the sale of models will have prices maintained while stocks are available.

In addition, Honda said that the withdrawal of the two cars is like a repositioning of the brand in Brazil, which recently began with the launch of the new generation of Honda City, with a sedan version, which is a hatch variant.

The values ​​are compatible with SUVs, and City intends to occupy the space, including the HR-V model, which will have a new generation in Brazil this year, with the aim of competing for sales with SUVs such as Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen. Taos.

Honda has not confirmed any replacement for the WR-V, there is only expectation for the launch of a new, more compact SUV that would also compete in the market with models such as Volkswagen T-Cross and Jeep Renegade.

The same type of strategy and caused the end of the Fit model line, which was a success in the market in the past. This reformulation in Honda’s car line is nothing new and started in 2021, with the withdrawal of the national Honda Civic.

The WR-V and HR-V models continue to be produced at the plant in Itirapina (SP), but only for export. “Honda remains focused on offering products that best serve the Brazilian consumer, with high efficiency and full of connectivity and safety technologies. In line with this commitment, the brand is expected to launch, in 2023, other novelties in the country, including new models and renovations of current products.

