Honda withdraws models of line cars in Brazil; know what they are

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business Comments Off on Honda withdraws models of line cars in Brazil; know what they are 0 Views

Honda announced the end of production of two car models in Brazil: the WR-V subcompact SUV and the HR-V compact SUV. According to the company, the sale of models will have prices maintained while stocks are available.

In addition, Honda said that the withdrawal of the two cars is like a repositioning of the brand in Brazil, which recently began with the launch of the new generation of Honda City, with a sedan version, which is a hatch variant.

publicity

The values ​​are compatible with SUVs, and City intends to occupy the space, including the HR-V model, which will have a new generation in Brazil this year, with the aim of competing for sales with SUVs such as Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen. Taos.

Read too:

Honda has not confirmed any replacement for the WR-V, there is only expectation for the launch of a new, more compact SUV that would also compete in the market with models such as Volkswagen T-Cross and Jeep Renegade.

The same type of strategy and caused the end of the Fit model line, which was a success in the market in the past. This reformulation in Honda’s car line is nothing new and started in 2021, with the withdrawal of the national Honda Civic.

See pictures of Honda car models

The WR-V and HR-V models continue to be produced at the plant in Itirapina (SP), but only for export. “Honda remains focused on offering products that best serve the Brazilian consumer, with high efficiency and full of connectivity and safety technologies. In line with this commitment, the brand is expected to launch, in 2023, other novelties in the country, including new models and renovations of current products.

The WR-V (Image: Publicity/Honda)
THE HR-V (Image: Publicity/Honda)

Source: UOL Cars

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Find out what the biggest prize ever forgotten in lotteries?

The year 2021 broke the record for prizes not redeemed at lottery houses. According to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved