Horoscope of the day (28/01/2022): forecast for Friday

See your horoscope forecast for the day, this Friday, January 28, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

What is the horoscope forecast for the 28/01, Friday? All zodiac signs have their own traits and traits that define someone’s personality.

Wouldn’t it be helpful to start the day knowing what’s to come? Read on to find out if the odds are in your favor today.

January 2022 horoscope – zodiac signs prediction

Aries horoscope

Today it can be more challenging to focus on studies, project development or decision making, Aries. So press yourself, try to be kind to yourself and don’t charge yourself so much. Things will flow and clear up in perfect timing!

Taurus horoscope

Taurus, today the universe is inviting you to surrender to the enthusiasm of dedicating yourself to planning what your heart has been asking you for a long time. The next few days will bring the opportunity to take incredible flights! Embrace the possibility of doing things differently and stepping out of your comfort zone.

Gemini horoscope

Gemini, it may be that today comes a crazy desire to travel or plan future journeys and adventures! If you want to start organizing something, or go researching, the astrological moment is very favorable. Suddenly a trip with friends or a honeymoon? Enjoy!





Cancer horoscope

Your Friday comes with an energy of efficiency so you can solve whatever you need on this last working day of the week. Study and reading are also favored in this period, cancer, and also activities that involve writing and analysis. Excellent day for organizing your environment.

Leo horoscope

Leo, the astral moment asks you to remember to connect with what motivates and inspires you. Moments of chaos are part of it and it’s no use waiting for the perfect moment, where everything will be calm to be happy and dedicate yourself to what you want. Be careful not to sabotage yourself forever.

Virgo horoscope

Virgo, your Friday promises to be super hot and pleasurable. The moment asks you to honor your values, your pleasures and dedicate more quality time to yourself, to feel good and happy in your own company, doing what you love most. Emotions can be on edge!

Libra horoscope

Libra, your ruler, Venus, is returning to direct movement, so many insights may be coming to you, where you will be able to have much more clarity about the movements and paths you want to follow from now on. Take the moment to finally build your projects with confidence.

Scorpio horoscope

Calm down, Scorpio. January is coming to an end, but it’s important that you don’t rush to act, but become aware of the possibilities and paths you want to follow from now on! Your month of February promises to be amazing, don’t be discouraged. How about jumping into a different adventure this weekend?

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius, today the moon is in your sign, and although it is in its waning phase, asking for more rest and introspection, today’s aspects call you to reflect on the senses in which life may be inviting you to take some flight in the near future. ! Notice the signs of the universe and pay attention to your insights.

Capricorn horoscope

You will find greater emotional stability as the Moon forms a harmonious angle with your ruler Saturn, leaving your emotions in place. If you are in a relationship and want to strengthen it, make plans. At work, there is a predisposition to make commitments, as there is a willingness even for exhausting tasks.

aquarius horoscope

In the morning, the stars are intended for Aquarians. So try to take it easy and avoid important decisions or purchases – because something tends to go wrong. Opt for simpler things in this period. The day favors artistic and creative activities. Seek innovation in your work!

Pisces Horoscope

Chaos may visit you today, Pisces. It is necessary to review and confirm commitments to avoid forgetting or neglecting the people involved. Also, concentration time is shorter today, so take breaks to make your day more productive.