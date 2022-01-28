Hospital releases medical bulletin with health status of Cacau Menezes

Columnist Cacau Menezes has been hospitalized in Baía Sul since last Monday (24) and undergoes a series of tests

The Baía Sul Hospital, in Florianópolis, released a new medical bulletin informing that columnist Cacau Menezes has shown significant improvements in his health status. Hospitalized at the beginning of the week after being unwell, he continues to be observed by doctors. Cacau sent a message to his friends and readers this Thursday (27th) : “I’ll be back because on the way back no one gets lost”.

With the current evolution of the clinical conditions of the columnist of the ND Group, the doctors informed that the discharge is being scheduled for the next few days. Cacau Menezes has been accompanied by family members at the hospital since Monday (24), the day of his hospitalization.

Check out the full note from Hospital Baía Sul:

The Baía Sul Hospital reports that the journalist Cacau Menezes, hospitalized since last Monday, has shown a significant improvement in his health status. He is still under medical supervision and undergoing a series of tests. With the current evolution of the picture, the high is being scheduled for the next few days.

During a visit by the Hospital staff to the journalist on Thursday afternoon, he asked Baía Sul to send a message to friends and readers: “I’ll be back because on the way back, no one gets lost”.