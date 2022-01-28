How is sex after a diagnosis of dementia? | Longevity Blog: how to use it

The diagnosis does not mean that the person automatically loses his mental capacity. In addition, she may be more aware and engaged on some days than on others. In fact, in the broad universe that we usually call dementia, and in which Alzheimer’s Disease is included, there are different responses in the sexual field. Frontotemporal dementia leads to exacerbated behaviors, including hypersexuality. The person may express desire in a very direct, inappropriate, or even aggressive manner; use foul language; or if you touch yourself in public, which is disturbing. If there is a risk that such an attitude occurs in front of a child in the family, it is essential to take measures to protect minors and vulnerable people.