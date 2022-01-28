How much did Xbox Game Studios grow from 2017 to 2022? • Eurogamer.pt

Now that Microsoft has purchased Activision Blizzard, a very bright future is ahead for the brand and for the millions of users who have purchased the new Xbox consoles.

Known mainly for franchises such as Halo, Gears of War and Forza, this purchase by Microsoft will put a series of IPs under its purview, some of which correspond to the most played games today: Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, among many others.

But how was Xbox Gaming Studios in 2017? In this guide, we are going to dwell a little on the Xbox Game Studios growth over the last few years.

How much did Xbox Game Studios grow from 2017 to 2022?

Twitter user Klobrille created a fun image that demonstrates the exponential growth of Xbox Game Studios from 2017 to 2022 very well, and you can check it out below.

In 2017, Xbox Gaming Studios relied on “only” 6 studios, often relying on third-party agreements in order to create exclusives and/or temporary exclusives for their platforms. Still, it is worth noting that these 6 studios – which include the Rare, Mojang, The Coalition, 343 Industries, Turn 10 and Xbox Games Studios – are cutting-edge studios, responsible for the most successful Xbox titles like Gears of War, Halo and Forza.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/bnHMIUxjdi — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 23, 2022

In a curious aside, the mojang, creator of the mega-hit Minecraft, was acquired by Xbox in 2014 for $2.5 billion – bearing in mind that Minecraft went on to become one of the best-selling games of all time, I think it’s safe to say that this acquisition was very fruitful! In turn, Rare (the studio behind Banjo-Kazooie and Perfect Dark) was acquired in 2002 for $375 million.

However, in 2022, the number of Microsoft studios will almost sixfold, with a first-party catalog stronger than ever and shaking the gaming world in an unprecedented way. You can see them all in the image but also in the list below, divided by subcategories:

Xbox Games Studios

rare

Double Fine

World’s Edge

InXile

The Initiative

turn 10

343 Industries

The Coalition

Mojang Studios

Undead Labs

Obsidian Entertainment

Compulsion Games

Ninja Theory

Playground Games

Xbox Games Studios

Bethesda

Bethesda Game Studios

id Software

Tango Gameworks

MachineGames

arkane

ZeniMax Online

Alpha Dog

roundhouse studios

Activision Blizzard

Treyarch

Raven

High Moon Studios

Infinity Ward

Toys For Bob

Beenox

Sledgehammer Games

Digital Legends Entertainment

Activision Shanghai Studio

Solid State Studios

Blizzard Entertainment

king

In March 2021, Microsoft made official the purchase of ZeniMax Media for 8 billion dollars and, with this move, the studios Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, among many others, became part of the American giant. . Don’t forget that Bethesda is responsible for highly successful sagas such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Dishonored or Doom.

However, the bomb came in January 2022, with the announcement of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. This acquisition, which cost about 70 billion dollars (almost 9 times more than the purchase of Bethesda) further strengthens Microsoft’s catalog and it will be interesting to see how the company proceeds in relation to the franchises it owns: some of them will become an Xbox exclusive, without a version for other consoles? How will Microsoft use these new assets in the future?

It’s complicated to answer these questions at the moment, but there’s something we can’t deny: little by little (and with many billions of investment), Xbox is building an enviable empire, capable of standing up to other heavyweights in the industry, and to further accentuate itself as a power in the global gaming scene. Even with some apprehension, I believe that the coming years will be exciting.